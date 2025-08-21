The Atlanta Dream has a unique collection of stars—a vibrant mix of established, respected veterans and youthful energy.

A few of those stars decided to show up before their Thursday game against the Minnesota Lynx in matching Corvettes, per the WNBA. The players included Allisha Gray, Naz Hillmon, and Rhyne Howard.

Game Day Vibes In ATL just hit different! Allisha Gray, Naz Hillmon and Rhyne Howard pulled up and hopped out the Vet 🏎️ pic.twitter.com/6a2e6wHS0A — WNBA (@WNBA) August 21, 2025

At this point, the Dream has a record of 22-13. Also, they are tied with the defending champion New York Liberty. Consequently, those three players can floss all they want, considering their respective contributions.

Recently, Howard broke the all-time three-point record in franchise history. Additionally, Hillman keeps the players in check following a defeat. Meanwhile, sharpshooter Gray continues to prove herself worthy.

Altogether, the Dream has an abundance of talent that makes it a perennial team. However, they are also vulnerable to the rash of injuries affecting some of their key talent.

Veteran center Brittney Griner had to sit out with a neck injury against the Phoenix Mercury. Also, guard Jordin Canada went down with a hamstring injury. Nevertheless, they are still in a strong position to go far.

The Dream is a team for the future.

Alongside Griner, Howard, and other veterans, the young cream of the crop are carrying the future of the franchise. Coach Karl Smesko has emphasized the importance of player versatility and development.

With the youngins on board, they get just that. Hillmon is an effective shooter and rebounder who has found ways to expand her game, particularly from the three-point line.

Also, rookie Te-Hina Paopao comes out of the storied program at South Carolina. She brings a depth of potential as a dynamic point guard. If anything, the future of the Dream looks bright with who they have and what they can become.

In that sense, more and more Corvettes to go around.