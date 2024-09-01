The WNBA’s expansion plans for Portland are once again under the spotlight, as reports indicate that the city may be on the verge of securing a new franchise. If successful, this would mark the return of WNBA basketball to Portland, which previously hosted the Portland Fire for three seasons from 2000 to 2002. The news follows nearly a year of uncertainty after a previous bid for a Portland WNBA team fell through.

According to a recent report by Sean Highkin of The Rose Garden Report, the Bhathal family, owners of the Portland Thorns of the NWSL, are expected to lead the ownership group for the new WNBA team. The team would potentially begin play in the 2026 season, marking a significant milestone in Portland’s efforts to revive professional women’s basketball in the city. However, the details have not yet been confirmed, and an official announcement is expected on Sept. 10, pending final approval from the WNBA’s board, per the Oregonian/Oregon Live Sports.

The new development comes after a previous attempt to bring a WNBA team to Portland was derailed last year. Kirk Brown, co-founder of ZoomInfo, had been leading the ownership group for the expansion bid, but reportedly pulled out just days before an official announcement was scheduled in October 2023. This left the effort without a principal owner and the necessary $50 million expansion fee, stalling the project indefinitely.

Portland remains in conversation for expansion

Despite that setback, Portland remained in the conversation for WNBA expansion. Reports from May indicated that the city was still under consideration, with both the Bhathals and a separate group including NBA star Damian Lillard working on bids. The Bhathals, with their extensive experience in professional sports ownership, including their involvement with the Sacramento Kings, were seen as having an advantage in the process.

The WNBA, which currently has 12 teams, has announced plans to expand to 16 teams by 2028. The first of these new franchises, the Golden State Valkyries, will begin play in San Francisco in 2025. A team in Toronto is also set to join the league in 2026, alongside the potential new Portland team.

As the Portland expansion bid moves forward, questions remain about the team’s home venue. The Moda Center, home of the NBA’s Portland Trail Blazers, is expected to undergo renovations in the coming years, which may impact the WNBA team’s initial seasons. The renovations were cited as one of the reasons the initial Portland expansion bid fell through in 2023. Temporary accommodations at Veterans Memorial Coliseum are being considered until the renovations are completed.