As the 2025 WNBA regular season winds down, the league finds itself in one of the most compelling and competitive playoff races in recent history. From perennial powerhouses like the Las Vegas Aces and New York Liberty to the stunning emergence of the Minnesota Lynx and expansion franchise Golden State Valkyries, the top eight teams are as diverse as they are dangerous. With just a few games remaining before the postseason officially tips off, it's not just about securing a playoff berth — it's about momentum, seeding, identity, and history.

Each of these eight squads enters the final stretch with uniquely bold expectations: Some are vying for a championship, some are trying to make their deepest run in years, and others are seeking validation in the face of injury setbacks or franchise rebirths. Here’s a deep dive into the bold, season-defining expectations for each of the top eight teams.

1. Minnesota Lynx

The Lynx stand as the undisputed league leaders, sporting an imposing record of 29‑7. Their consistency and cohesion remain their greatest strengths, anchored by the MVP-caliber season of Napheesa Collier, who is at the forefront of championship conversations. Minnesota has not only dominated win–loss columns but also secured a lofty net rating, often described as more than double that of the next-best team. Boldly, the Lynx are expected to seize the No. 1 seed, storm through the playoffs, and capture their first WNBA championship since 2014. Simultaneously, thanks to a trade with the Chicago Sky, they’re also in contention to nab the No. 1 pick in the 2026 draft, an unprecedented combination of present glory and future promise.

2. Atlanta Dream

At 23‑13 and currently holding second place in the Eastern Conference, the Dream are building one of their most compelling seasons in years. Their recent stretch sees them close behind Minnesota in power rankings, buoyed by an 8‑2 run, pushing them firmly into No. 2 territory league-wide. With Allisha Gray delivering MVP-level efficiency and defensive enhancements from Brittney Griner and Brionna Jones, expectations are high: Atlanta must lock in a top-two seed, enter the playoffs with poise, and leverage their defense to advance deep into the postseason.

3. Las Vegas Aces

Now 23‑14, the Aces have ignited a dramatic resurrection after a midseason slump. A’ja Wilson is playing at MVP‑caliber levels, consistently averaging in the mid‑ to high‑20s in scoring and impressive rebounding numbers. A key lineup adjustment, benching Jewell Loyd, has been transformative for the squad, and rebounding has surged thanks to NaLyssa Smith. Bold expectations dictate that Las Vegas will ride this momentum into the top three, gain home-court advantage, and make a deep playoff run as a resurgent powerhouse.

4. New York Liberty

Now back-to-back Eastern Conference champions, the Liberty sit at 22‑14, caught in a fiercely contested seeding race. Despite their lofty status, they’ve been romping through inconsistency, plagued by rebounding struggles, defensive lapses, and Breanna Stewart’s knee injury. But if Stewart returns strong and Emma Meesseman can be integrated effectively, the Liberty will stabilize, reclaim a top-three seed, and relaunch their serious title defense. The upcoming games, especially against Atlanta, will define whether they close with momentum or limbo into a risky lower seed.

5. Phoenix Mercury

At 21‑14, Phoenix sits in a precarious but potent position. Alyssa Thomas has been historic, setting records and tallying triple-doubles at a never-before-seen rate. The Mercury will survive the stacked West by securing a top-four seed and disrupting the perceived hierarchy. If they can capture a couple of signature wins and maintain their interior dominance, they could break through as one of the most dangerous dark-horse threats in the league.

6. Seattle Storm

At 19‑18, the Storm are hanging on to the playoff picture, but luckily for them, their strength lies in experience. Skylar Diggins and Nneka Ogwumike bring stability, leadership, and playoff knowledge. The expectation? Seattle must endure this stretch, win a few key games to seal a playoff berth, then lean on veteran leadership to pull off an upset or two. The Storm will survive the end of the regular season, then use the momentum to strike while they're hot, especially via defensive tenacity and postseason wisdom.

7. Indiana Fever

Sitting at 19‑17, the Fever are reeling from Caitlin Clark’s absence and other injury-related chaos. Still, they've shown resilience thanks to players like Kelsey Mitchell, who just dropped a franchise-record 38 points to spark the biggest comeback in Fever history. Their bold expectation? The Fever might not survive their injury tribulations or hold onto their seed. They'd better hope Clark can return, even if just in time for a late push, because their trajectory hinges directly on her recovery and whether their supporting cast can continue to perform under extreme pressure.

8. Golden State Valkyries

The expansion Valkyries continue to defy early doubters with historic success, including setting the record for most wins by an expansion team. With a strong organizational foundation, including a new head coach Natalie Nakase and a revamped support staff, they’re riding momentum into the postseason. The Valkyries will finish higher than the eighth seed, make history as an unlikely playoff participant, and maybe even score a first-round upset. Their culture and coaching structure make them one of the most fascinating wildcards.

Each of these eight teams carries unique narratives, strengths, and challenges as the league heads into the 2025 WNBA playoffs. Some are aiming for championships like the Lynx, Dream, Liberty, and Aces, while others are going for sustained momentum like the Storm and Mercury. A few are battling adversity or seeking to escape a late-season collapse, but all are bound by one pivotal fact: Every game now has to be a playoff-caliber battle.