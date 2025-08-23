As the 2025 WNBA regular season charges into its final weeks, the league’s MVP race has become one of the most captivating storylines in professional basketball. This season has brought a fierce mix of established superstars, rising veterans, and breakout performers all vying for the league’s most prestigious individual honor. With teams jockeying for playoff positioning and narratives intensifying, the MVP conversation has taken center stage.

From dominant stat lines to clutch performances, and from team impact to personal growth, each contender has a unique claim to the crown. The picture has started to crystallize, but nothing is guaranteed. Let's take a detailed, in-depth look at the top MVP candidates heading into the season’s final stretch.

1. Napheesa Collier, Minnesota Lynx

First in the MVP race is Napheesa Collier of the Minnesota Lynx, who has firmly cemented her status as the frontrunner. She’s absolutely dominated when healthy this campaign, leading the league in scoring, around 23.5-23.9 PPG, while shooting at or above 52% from the field and posting an astonishing 95‑96% from the free-throw line. Beyond scoring, she contributes heavily across the board, rebounding nearly eight per game, adding defensive stats like blocks and steals, and elevating both ends of the court.

By the midseason mark, Collier had guided the Lynx to a best-in-league record, and her presence correlates to a jaw-dropping net rating increase, from +7.4 without her to +18.2 with her on the floor. She’s received Player of the Month and Player of the Week accolades across May, June, July and was even named an All-Star team captain.

Despite a three-week injury absence in August that may have slightly dampened her odds, her overall numbers and impact remain unmatched. Her MVP case is built on elite two-way production, efficiency, leadership, and the ability to elevate a great team to a historically great one, which will make it difficult for contenders to overcome.

2. A’ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces

Right on Collier’s heels is A’ja Wilson, a three-time MVP and a continued force of nature. After a nail-biting 111-58 loss on August 2, the Aces ripped off a nine-game win streak, with Wilson averaging 26 PPG and 13 RPG with an impactful defensive performance during that stretch.

Overall, she’s averaging roughly 22-23 PPG, nearly 10 RPG, 3-3.2 APG, and about 2 blocks and 1.6 steals per game, with strong shooting splits around 48–49% FG, lower 30s from three.

Wilson’s value stems from being the clear alpha on a team that has recently rediscovered its form, carrying Las Vegas singlehandedly. Storylines emphasize her ability to shoulder an inconsistent team into contention, showing her on- and off-court impact and leadership lead to MVP-level worthiness.

While her efficiency isn’t as high as Collier’s, her dominance, especially during the Aces’ hot stretch, makes her a compelling challenger.

3. Alyssa Thomas, Phoenix Mercury

A dynamic triple-double machine, Alyssa Thomas brings a rare blend of size, playmaking, and defensive presence. After being traded to Phoenix this offseason, she quickly became a central force for the Mercury. She currently leads the league in assists (9.4-9.5 APG), while still contributing around 15 PPG and 7-8 RPG.

Thomas recently became the WNBA’s career triple-double leader with 19 games, including a stretch of three consecutive triple-doubles. Her all-around impact, controlling the game as a forward-sized playmaker, has kept Phoenix competitive and earned MVP nods from both analysts and fans.

She’s quietly delivering arguably the third-best campaign in the league and is widely acknowledged as Collier’s closest challenger, especially if Collier’s health lags down the stretch.

4. Kelsey Mitchell, Indiana Fever

With Caitlin Clark sidelined much of the year, Kelsey Mitchell rose to the occasion and delivered a career year. She’s averaging 20.4 PPG, ranking among league leaders in scoring and total points, and doing so while keeping Indiana competitive.

In a season full of adversity for the Fever, Mitchell’s scoring prowess and ability to shoulder offensive responsibilities earn her mention as an MVP darkhorse. Analysts and fans alike have started campaigning for her inclusion among the top MVP hopefuls.

While her overall impact doesn’t match the elite two-way stats of Collier, Wilson, or Thomas, Mitchell's rise under pressure offers a compelling narrative.

5. Allisha Gray, Atlanta Dream

Allisha Gray continues her breakout campaign with career-high scoring, around 18.6-19.4 PPG, paired with efficient shooting (42-49% FG, low 40s from three) and strong all-around contributions (around 5-6 RPG, 3-4 APG).

Gray has energized the Dream’s offense and helped them hold a strong position in the standings. While not in the elite tier, her efficiency and impact make her a noteworthy addition to the MVP conversation, especially in the “underrated spark” category.

The MVP conversation in the WNBA is headlined by Collier, with Wilson and Thomas breathing down her neck. Collier’s elite combination of efficiency, impact, and team success gives her the edge, but Wilson’s late surge and Thomas’ triple-double mastery ensure there’s plenty of debate ahead. Meanwhile, Mitchell and Gray represent remarkable personal narratives that keep them in the conversation for the award.

As the regular season nears its close and playoff pressure intensifies, the 2025 WNBA MVP race remains thrilling and fiercely competitive. Viewers are reminded that impact comes in many forms—not just from league juggernauts, but from the players who carry teams in silence and shine when others fall. With only weeks left in the regular season, every game matters, making the conclusion of this season not just about the playoffs, but about the crowning of a most valuable legacy.