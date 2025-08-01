One week after Atlanta Dream star Brittney Griner's emotional return in her first game against the Phoenix Mercury, an injury will hold the center out of the rematch.

While Griner relished her last opportunity to face her former franchise, she will miss the Friday night affair with a neck injury, USA Today's Meghan Hall reported. Griner's neck had been bothering her for a while, forcing the team to list her as doubtful before downgrading her to out on gameday.

Griner will miss her third game of the year while nursing her neck injury. The team did not report the severity of her issue, but it does not appear to be significant enough to warrant an extended absence. Regardless, it was evidently bad enough to cause Griner to miss her second chance to face the team she represented for 11 years.

Griner is currently enduring a dreadful statistical season, averaging 10.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, 0.8 assists and 1.1 blocks per game — career lows across the board. However, her last game against the Mercury was one of her best of the season. Griner posted 17 points, eight rebounds and one assist, her fourth-highest scoring game of the year.

With Griner sidelined, the Dream will likely insert rising star Naz Hillmon into the starting lineup. Hillmon led the team with 21 points in 30 minutes off the bench in their last outing, an 88-85 win over the Dallas Wings.

Dream could move Brittney Griner at trade deadline

Since shockingly leaving the Mercury to sign with the Dream in the offseason, Griner's career has seemingly been on a steep decline. While still one of the most respected names in the league, she is no longer the menacing two-way threat that she once was.

Griner's neck injury further complicates her situation with the Dream as the 2025 WNBA trade deadline quickly approaches. With the way her pairing with Brionna Jones has flopped, the 10-time All-Star could suddenly find herself on the move at the deadline.

Her numbers might be down, but several rival teams would be more than interested in adding a center like Griner. The Dream have realized much more success with Hillmon on the court with Jones, making Griner somewhat expendable. With the right call, Atlanta could be open to fielding offers and sending the 34-year-old to her third team within the last year. Similar blockbuster deals involving star players have been done ahead of previous WNBA trade deadlines.