The Atlanta Dream are tied for second in the WNBA standings and had a solid first half of the season to be in that position. With the second half of the season here, it's time for the team to really lock in so they can be in good standings come playoff time.

Everyone has contributed this season, and the second unit has been a bright spot. One of those players in the second unit is Shatori Walker-Kimbrough, who has seen an uptick in her minutes due to the injury to Rhyne Howard. Walker-Kimbrough is also a veteran in the league and has seen what it takes to be one of the best in the league.

Before their game against the Washington Mystics, Walker-Kimbrough spoke about where she thinks the Dream can improve in the second half of the season.

“Just always getting better with chemistry, and I think we’re actually showing that,” Walker-Kimbrough said. “Phoenix was the No. 2 team in the league, and we didn’t have two of our starters, and we showed what we can do. We beat the No. 1 team on their court. We’ve shown glimpses, and I don’t think we’re near what we can be.”

Dream building a winning culture this season

The Dream have shown this season that they can play with some of the best in the league, and they've done it without key players. After their win against the Phoenix Mercury, head coach Karl Smesko was asked what kind of culture does he see himself building with this team.

“I hope we’re developing a team that they want to play on,” Smesko said. “They enjoy the chemistry they have off the court, they enjoy the playing style of how they play for one another on the court. I still think we’re a work in progress, but I think most teams are.

“I still think we have a lot of room to grow, but hopefully the players appreciate the approach, that win or lose, we don’t get too high or too low, we just take it as a learning experience, and we try to get better. We understand it’s a long season, but we’re out to compete every single game and hopefully every single possession.”

The Dream have already surpassed what they did last season, as they only won 15 games. This year, they already have 17 wins, and they should have way more by the end of the season, which should help them comfortably get into the playoffs.