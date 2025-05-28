While there weren't many positives for the Golden State Valkyries in their 95-67 loss to the New York Liberty, there was one feel-good moment: Kayla Thornton's return to the Barclays Center. Thornton's reception back in New York was fit for a WNBA champion.

Right before tip-off, Thornton's former Liberty teammates welcomed her at halfcourt and bestowed her with her well-deserved, hard-earned championship ring. It was an emotional moment for Thornton, her Liberty teammates, and the entire arena.

Before the game, Thornton talked with CBS News's Matt Lively about the emotions of her homecoming return.

“It's been a lot of emotions. Of course, happy emotions, but it's good to be back. Just heartwarming feelings. Being in this arena brings back so many memories, especially since winning the championship, so I'm just glad to be back,” Thornton reflected.

Those emotions go beyond basketball. Thornton's day before the actual game was full of hugs and reunions. She spent a lot of time pre-game talking to old coaches, old teammates, and others involved with the Liberty organization. In the same interview with Lively, Thornton was honest about how she felt seeing her former companions.

“It was good. I tried to hold my emotions because I've been kind of crying this whole time since I've gotten to New York,” Thornton said. “But seeing [my former teammates] just broke something. I'm just happy to see them. Outside of basketball, they're special people, and they have a place in my heart, so that will never change.”

Thornton on East Coast vs. West Coast

What has changed for Thornton since joining the Valkyries is her role. With New York, Thornton was the team's defensive sparkplug off the bench. But with Golden State, on a team assembled entirely through the expansion draft, her new team is asking her to do a little bit more.

Post-game, head coach Natalie Nakase talked a little bit about how the coaching staff is pushing for Thornton to shoot more 3s. The Valkyries are relying on Thornton's offense much more than Liberty was because of Golden State's shooting disparity. But at her core, Thornton's still the glue for her team's chemistry and teamwork, as stated by head coach Natalie Nakase after the game.

“What I've noticed is she loves to build really tight-knit relationships with every single person,” Nakase revealed. “She does a great job, even if it's not even practice, she'll go out of her way off the court and build relationships. That's to me, she's becoming our glue person. I haven't really told her that, but I could just sense it. Every player on our team, when she's around, they're like, ‘Where's KT? Where's KT?'”

With Golden State, many outside of the team view the Valkyries as a place where Thornton can elevate and become a No. 1 option. But, as she stated in her post-game press conference, Thornton doesn't view the opportunity on the Valkyries in those simple terms.

“I'm very grateful for the opportunity. But I kind of don't look at it like that. I feel like I'm the same player that I was in New York,” Thornton said when asked about the different role she's playing on the Valkyries compared to the Liberty. “I bring the same energy and stuff. Yeah, I might have to score a little more, but I still do the small things, I don't change who I am.”

A thank you to Liberty Fans

After a long day of reunions and emotional moments, Thornton took the time to thank the Liberty fanbase for a warm homecoming in her post-game press conference.

“I don't even want to get emotional again, but they are amazing. I know I'm on a new team, and my Golden State fans are great too. But New York fans will always have a special place in my heart,” Thornton said on the verge of tears.

“Y'all made me feel like I was back in New York playing for New York. I'm just so appreciative of that, and I'm blessed that I had that type of fanbase, even though I was on the other side, that still supports me. I don't take that stuff for granted, and I've always cherished that. Just know you guys will be forgotten.”

While the Valkyries couldn't come up with a win for Thornton, she'll leave this game with lifelong memories of how the fans celebrated her.