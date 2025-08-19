In just their first season in the WNBA, the Golden State Valkyries have emerged as one of the most compelling storylines in professional women’s basketball. The expansion franchise sits at 18-16 in seventh place in playoff seeding, with a realistic chance of securing that postseason berth. That’s a remarkable position to be in for an organization that didn’t exist 18 months ago. However, with the WNBA trade deadline now behind them and injuries mounting, including the season-ending loss of All-Star Kayla Thornton, Golden State must navigate the final weeks of the regular season with precision.

Backed by the NBA's Golden State Warriors and led by first-year head coach and Coach of the Year candidate Natalie Nakase, the Valkyries have defied expectations, not merely surviving, but thriving in a hyper-competitive league. From bolstering frontcourt depth and solidifying the rotation to balancing long-term flexibility with short-term impact, the Valkyries' front office faces several pivotal decisions that could determine whether this promising debut ends with a playoff run or a near miss. Let's take a look at the top post-WNBA trade deadline moves the Valkyries should pursue to lock in their place in the 2025 WNBA playoffs.

1. Consider minor assistant coaching adjustments

Coach Nakase has excelled at managing rotations and maintaining a high-paced offensive identity built around tempo and ball movement. However, some late-game breakdowns in defensive switches and transition coverage have cost the Valkyries in close losses to more experienced playoff teams like Minnesota. She might consider appointing an assistant like Kasib Powell or Ta'Shauna “Sugar” Rodgers to specifically take over primary defensive schemes or matchups. That delegation could allow Nakase to focus on optimizing offensive alignment, minute balance, play-calling, and timeout management — all areas that will become critical under postseason pressure.

Powell, in particular, brings a proven defensive background from his time in the G League and WNBA scouting roles. Giving him autonomy over opponent-specific defensive matchups, such as trapping All-Star guards, deploying zone in second-half scenarios, or managing help-side rotations, could fine-tune a defense that currently ranks middle-of-the-pack in both opponent field-goal percentage and paint points allowed.

This move doesn't overhaul the system but elevates situational excellence, helping close out tight games with smarter switching and rebounding discipline. It might be a small move, but it's one with immediate impact on tightening rotations and matchups in the final stretch.

2. Release a veteran to create more roster options

One potential move Golden State could make would be to waive an underutilized player to create flexibility. For instance, the Valkyries could release a veteran such as Laeticia Amihere, a promising big who has only seen limited minutes despite being re-signed midseason. While Amihere's long-term potential is not in doubt, the Valkyries would benefit from reliable, plug-and-play options for the final stretch of the season.

Freeing up that roster slot and the associated salary not only creates space for a free-agent addition but also lets the Valkyries focus their rotation more and consolidate minutes among players who have delivered when called upon. With that roster space, the Valkyries might pursue a streamlined signing of a veteran, maybe someone who has scoring chops for some offensive punch. The key would be to find a player ready to step in and contribute immediately without compromising current team chemistry or future payroll.

3. Develop emerging bench contributors

A major strength of Golden State's this season has been its surprising bench resilience, so it’s vital that the Valkyries lock in rising offensive pieces. They could promote guard Kaila Charles, who has turned her now-third hardship contract into a compelling case for a full-season role. Charles has shown efficiency, rebounding, and shot-making that amplify the team’s “positionless” style. Committing to her for the rest of the season would not only reward a productive performer but would also sustain depth and bench trust.

Another name demanding more floor time is Carla Leite, the young French guard who has flashed high-level scoring instincts and solid ball-handling in her minutes on the court. While still turnover-prone, her fearlessness in attacking the rim and secondary playmaking gives the Valkyries more offensive diversity. With more reps alongside experienced guards, young and newer players can learn on the floor without being overwhelmed while giving Golden State the best of both seasoned leadership and fresh legs.

4. Prioritize rotation chemistry

Golden State has carefully integrated the newer pieces of the lineup that were added after the loss of Thornton. Rotations that involve contributors like Veronica Burton, Carla Leite, and Cecilia Zandalasini have begun clicking and are now producing more efficiently than anyone expected. Keeping team cohesion as the season drags on is crucial, especially for a first-year franchise building identity. Focusing on this strength also plays into coach Nakase’s successful emphasis on adaptability and culture-building.

Bonus: Start strategizing for playoff matchups

The Valkyries should be strategic early. The team's priority should be winning enough to not fall out of the top eight. Even a minor upgrade could flip a loss into a win, securing better seeding, home-court advantage, and much-needed rest for the squad in the playoffs. That edge could be decisive for an expansion team chasing history.

As of now, the Valkyries would face the Atlanta Dream in the first round. As one of the league's best 3-point shooting teams, Golden State should know exactly where to start game-planning to slow the Dream's late-smapaign momentum.

The Valkyries’ story is already one of resilience, smart roster construction, and cultural buy-in, but the final chapter of their inaugural season is still being written. With a playoff berth within reach, the weeks following the WNBA trade deadline represent a critical opportunity to strengthen their position and reinforce their identity. By doubling down on promising in-house talent, the Valkyries can craft a formula that not only secures a postseason spot but sends the statement to the league that this expansion franchise isn’t a one-year wonder.

Strategic moves that emphasize versatility, veteran poise, and defensive toughness will serve the team well, not just in the season’s final stretch, but as building blocks for a competitive core moving forward. The WNBA is entering a new era of growth and parity, and with the right choices now, the Golden State Valkyries are poised to be at the center of that evolution. Their playoff push is no longer just a dream — with the right steps, it can become a reality and the first milestone in what looks to be a long-term success story.