It's been a career week for Veronica Burton. After the Golden State Valkyries guard became the third player in WNBA history to notch at least 30 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists on 75% shooting in her game against the Washington Mystics, the frontrunner for the Most Improved Player award continued her hot streak versus the Phoenix Mercury. Burton became the first player in WNBA history to record 24 points, 14 assists, and zero turnovers in a single game.

However, Burton's historic stat line was the last thing on her or the Valkyries' minds as they fell 98-91 to the Mercury, their second loss in a row and third to Phoenix this season. In her post-game press conference, Burton was more focused on the adjustments the team will make as they face the Mercury right away once again on Friday.

“Finishing possessions, rebounding,” Burton reflected.

“They hit some, late-clock ones that sometimes are backbreakers. When you play really good defense for 22 seconds of the shot clock and then they get a nice shot to fall, it can just be tough from a mental standpoint. Execution in the second half, we were a little bit more limited on our offense, and we just weren't hitting some of the shots that we were hitting in the first half, and that happens. So not letting that kind of dictate how we defend, and not letting the physicality disrupt us too much.”

With key starters Tiffany Hayes and Cecilia Zandalasini ruled out with injuries minutes before tipoff, the Valkyries relied heavily on Burton's steady play. Her playmaking was key to Golden State's hot first-half on offense, in which they scored 59 points. But as Burton said, the Mercury defense adjusted, which proved too much for the Valkyries.

Natalie Nakase on Veronica Burton fighting through physicality

Burton's been the Valkyries' most steady player all season long. It was her 35th consecutive game as the team's starting point guard, which is a testament to not only her night-to-night consistency but also her durability. However, for her coach, Natalie Nakase, she was just proud of Burton fighting through Phoenix's physicality. More specifically, some unnecessary physicality from Nakase's point of view.

“At one point, I saw [Monique Akoa] Makani kick Vee. I didn't like it. I think Vee was at a point where she was unstoppable, and when I see someone kick one of our players… that's a red flag for me. ” Nakase said in her post-game press conference while shaking her head. She credited Phoenix's physicality in how it affected the Valkyries in the fourth, but emphasized that that kind of physicality was unwarranted in her opinion.

“Tripping a player, for me, that's not basketball. What we're here to do is build our record to make the playoffs — that's a priority. But kicking a player? I'm not really happy with that. The physicality can be what it is, but that's unacceptable.”

Still, while Nakase was critical of some of Phoenix's physicality, she took the time to express her pride in Burton. Later in the press conference, when a reporter told her about Burton's historic stat line, Nakase was visibly happy for her point guard and her stellar performance.

“Just giving credit to Vee for playing through the physicality. I mean, 14 assists, zero turnovers, [first ever]? Yeah, that's pretty good.”