The Golden State Valkyries made a shocking decision involving one of the players they selected in the 2025 WNBA Draft, that being guard Shyanne Sellers.

Golden State made an announcement on Saturday that they waived Sellers, effectively cutting her from the team. They selected her with the 17th pick in the second round of this year's draft.

Sellers hailed from the University of Maryland, representing the Terrapins for all four seasons of her collegiate career. She shined as one of the best players from the Big Ten Conference, averaging 12.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and four assists per game after 130 appearances. She landed on three All-Big Ten First Teams, the All-Defensive Team in 2023, and won Sixth Player of the Year in 2022.

What's next for Valkyries

Given Shyanne Sellers' talent as a scorer, playmaker and defender, the Valkyries' decision to cut her is surprising.

The Valkyries are preparing to begin their inaugural season as a WNBA team. By cutting Sellers, it only brings questions as to why they waived her and why they picked her in the draft.

One possible reason could be due to a logjam at the guard position. Golden State drafted Kaitlyn Chen No. 30 overall in the draft, while having rookie guards Carla Leite and Mamignan Toure and second-year pros Kate Martin and Julie Vanloo. They also have third-year guard Veronica Burton and 12-year veteran Tiffany Hayes.

If playing time was going to be issue, then the decision would be legitimate for the team to make. It is just unfortunate that it happened to Sellers, who could have made a difference if the situation was different.

The Valkyries will play their first two games in franchise history at home. They host the Los Angeles Sparks on May 16 at 10 p.m. ET and Washington Mystics on May 21 at 10 p.m. ET.