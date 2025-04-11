The 2025 WNBA Draft class features several standouts that can immediately impact whichever team chooses them. The Los Angeles Sparks enter with the ninth overall pick and three total, which they'll use to bolster their lineup following an abysmal 8-32 season.

With a pool of prospects this deep, each franchise can find role players that complement their existing roster. L.A. will be focusing on adding dynamic and versatile prospects that can play immediately. Let's take a look to see who would best fill the Sparks' roster gaps.

1. C Sedona Prince, TCU

L.A. took care of most roster holes through trade in the offseason, but it could still use some size and down-low presence. Without many options at center in the 2025 WNBA Draft, TCU's Sedona Prince becomes the Sparks' best choice. At 24, Prince is one of the oldest and most experienced players coming out of the NCAA, meaning she's more likely to hit the court sooner than later.

At 6-foot-7, Prince is a majorly intimidating presence in the paint. She knows exactly how to use her size to her advantage, spacing the floor with ease and protecting the rim. Prince is one of the country's best shot-blockers, averaging 3.1 a game. Plus, she has an effective mid-range jump shot to top it all off.

The chemistry Prince had with fellow TCU star prospect Hailey Van Lith was already reminiscent of the style of play in the league. Prince's game should translate directly to the WNBA, and her ceiling will be even higher once she's running pick-and-rolls with All-Stars like Plum.

If Prince's off-court scandals aren't enough to deter teams, her 17.2-point and 9.4-board averages on 58.3% shooting make her an attractive option

2. G Sarah Ashlee Barker, Alabama

Adding Plum in the offseason secured an elite guard for the Sparks, but they still need depth in the backcourt. Cue Sarah Ashlee Barker out of Alabama, who's an elite leader and playmaker that could come off the bench right away or take some time to learn from the vets around her. Either way, the amount of heart this sleeper pick plays with comes through and positively affects her squad.

Barker's impact was seen most clearly when the Roll Tide took on Maryland during the NCAA Tournament, breaking school scoring records with a 45-point outing. That performance boosted her draft stock and brought more attention to her final season at Alabama, finishing her college career averaging 18.2 points, 6.3 boards, 3.9 assists, and 2.0 steals on 51.4% shooting.

Between her 6-foot stature, leadership ability, and well-rounded skillset, Barker could end up being a long-term asset for the Sparks as it rounds out its roster.

Other players to watch include G Te-Hina Paopao, South Carolina; F Juste Jocyte, Lithuania; G Serena Sundell, Kansas State; F Sania Feagin, South Carolina; G Diamond Johnson, Norfolk State; C/F Rayah Marshall, USC.

The draft offers the Los Angeles Sparks a crucial opportunity to reshape their roster. Carefully utilizing the picks they have to choose rookies who'll perfectly complement the existing lineup, like Prince and Barker, should be the strategy the franchise uses to return to championship-contending status.

The 2025 WNBA Draft will air live from New York City on April 14 at 7:30 p.m. ET.