Aug 21, 2025 at 1:43 AM ET

Kelsey Plum deserves a cigar after hitting the walk-off game-winner in the Los Angeles Sparks' one-point win over the Dallas Wings, 81-80, at Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday.

Plum saved the Sparks from embarrassment after they almost blew a 15-point lead. After the Wings took the lead with only 1:03 left after Paige Bueckers hit the free throw off Rickea Jackson's technical foul, Plum took matters into her own hands.

With the clock ticking down, the four-time All-Star calmly drove to the middle of the lane and banked the cold-blooded runner, sending fans into a frenzy.

The Sparks improved to 17-18, strengthening their chances of earning a spot in the playoffs. They are currently in ninth place in the team standings, chasing the Golden State Valkyries and the Seattle Storm.

Fans were hyped after Plum's latest heroics.

“Game-changing point,” said @rineeth_PRK.

“Kelsey for MVP, obviously,” declared @blockxs.

“Woot! Go Sparks!” wrote @el_bossmon.

@ThePlug, meanwhile, posted an appropriate GIF of the Sparks playmaker.

“Damn, that was hot,” added @Benzillakilla.

“Great game. When she turned the corner, I told my wife that's game!” commented @aswadrodz.

Of course, @BSantana18805 needed to bring out Plum's iconic picture.

Plum pack on deck 💨 pic.twitter.com/PHrdBruuiq — Santana (@BSantana18805) August 21, 2025

Plum struggled from the field, scoring 20 points on 9-of-23 shooting, including 1-of-9 from long range. She, however, made the one that counted the most.

The Sparks have been up and down lately, splitting their last six assignments. They went on a tear after the All-Star break to stay in contention for the playoffs despite a lackadaisical start.

Plum has shown that Los Angeles made the right decision in trading for her in the offseason. The two-time champion is averaging team-highs of 20.4 points and 6.1 assists on top of 3.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals. More importantly, she has provided leadership and steadiness for the Sparks, who haven't been to the playoffs since 2020.

The 30-year-old guard spoiled the career night of Bueckers, who exploded for 44 points on 17-of-21 shooting.

The Sparks will have an extended break before facing the Phoenix Mercury on August 26.