Los Angeles Sparks forward Dearica Hamby is establishing herself as a leader on the team this season. Hamby made an incredible offensive play on Friday night, to lift her Sparks team to a double overtime win over the Seattle Storm. Hamby drove to the basket aggressively to get the winning bucket for Los Angeles, with just seconds left.

Los Angeles defeated Seattle, 108-106. The Sparks are now 12-15 on the season after picking up the win.

Hamby had a solid performance for her team. She finished the game with 21 points and 13 rebounds, while posting 41 minutes of playing time on the floor.

Four Sparks players finished the game with at least 20 points. Kelsey Plum, Azura Stevens and Rickea Jackson joined Hamby by scoring at least 20.

The Sparks are looking for a spark

Los Angeles definitely has room for improvement this season. The club is next-to-last in the Western Conference standings, ahead of just Dallas. Los Angeles stumbled out of the gate to start the campaign, but has picked up some wins as of late.

“That's one of the things that I've been super impressed about this group,” Plum said after the game, per ESPN. “They don't get rattled. We've been on the road. I think we've had a lot of close wins. If you look at overtime, everyone made clutch plays.”

Hamby is a key contributor for this team. She is second in scoring, and second in rebounding for the Sparks. The forward also leads Los Angeles in steals. This season, she is averaging 17.6 points and 8.1 rebounds a contest.

Hamby now has two 20 point games in her last five outings. The veteran forward is in her third season with Los Angeles, after playing previously for the Las Vegas Aces and San Antonio Stars. She was drafted sixth overall in the 2015 WNBA Draft.

The Sparks have now won six of their last seven games, after defeating Seattle. Los Angeles next plays the Indiana Fever on August 5.