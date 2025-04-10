The 2025 WNBA Draft class features several standouts that can immediately impact whichever team chooses them. The Seattle Storm sit in the fortunate position of getting to choose any player on the board not named Paige Bueckers. However, some may consider this blessing to be a curse since there's a lot of pressure to choose an instant star with such an early draft pick.

Seattle's plans may have gone awry when clear second overall pick Olivia Miles decided to play one more year of NCAA ball, but this is an opportunity to get creative. The Storm's roster is already stacked with talent, and they have no glaring areas of need, so the organization can have some fun sorting through different styles of players that'll help tip this team over the edge.

With a pool of prospects this deep, each franchise can find role players that complement their existing roster. Let's take a look at which players would be a perfect fit for the Seattle Storm.

1. G Sonia Citron, Notre Dame

The most likely player on the board that the Storm can heavily bet on is easily Sonia Citron. She may not have gotten the same level of attention as other Notre Dame standouts like Miles or Hannah Hidalgo, but Citron's versatility played a major role in helping elevate the Fighting Irish.

Citron's game may be more quiet than her first-round counterparts, but she speaks volumes when she's on the court. The 6-foot-1 small forward was both Notre Dame's go-to perimeter defender and shooter, knocking down 37 percent of her shots from beyond the arc in college. She possesses the coveted “3 and D” skillset, which could make her a consistent contributor early in her pro career.

The New York State native fits perfectly with this squad, which fell short of championship expectations in 2024 despite assembling a “superteam.” The Storm's existing lineup, centered around stars Skylar Diggins-Smith and Nneka Ogwumike, is built to contend now, and Citron won't need to be a star right away.

However, there's a reason Citron is primed to be the highest-drafted Irish since 2019. A player that's been called “Steady Betty” by potential future teammate Diggins-Smith and both the “silent assassin” and “glue and consistency” by head coach Niele Ivey will eventually be a game-changer.

2. C/PF Sania Feagin, South Carolina

Sania Feagin might still be in the process of developing parts of her game, but her size and defensive ability make her an attractive WNBA draft prospect now. Feagin only averaged 8.1 points in her final collegiate campaign, but the Storm have plenty of scoring options already and won't need to rely on her offensive production.

Feagin is also coming from one of the NCAA's most competitive women's basketball programs in South Carolina. There's a high upside to having faced the toughest opponents on the sport's biggest stage, and franchises will view that experience as a plus since a player with that background will likely be better prepared to transition to the professional level.

The only thing Seattle might need more of is interior defense and a player with muscle down low, and Feagin provides exactly that. Her offensive play has all the time it needs to grow and develop, and she'll have a roster full of elite athletes she can learn from. If the Storm can grab Feagin in the second round, they may be on track for the WNBA championship game.

Other players to watch include F Makayla Timpson, Florida State; G Sarah Ashlee Barker, Alabama; G Diamond Johnson, Norfolk State; C Taylor Jones, Texas.

Although there's a chance the Seattle Storm are scrambling to figure out their draft game plan after Miles chose to transfer to TCU instead of going pro, multiple players make sense for the team and the direction it's heading in. This franchise is one or two perfect draft pieces away from being a serious threat.

The 2025 WNBA Draft will take place in New York City on April 14 at 7:30 p.m. ET.