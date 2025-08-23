ARLINGTON, TX — The Seattle Storm defeated the Dallas Wings on Friday night, earning a 95-60 victory. The Wings had no answer for Dominique Malonga — the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft — who scored 22 points on 10-12 shooting from the field. She added nine rebounds. The Wings had no answer for the rookie, especially since center Li Yueru recently suffered a season-ending injury. With minimal center depth on the Wings' roster at the moment, Malonga was able to get to her spots while finishing at the basket without too much trouble.

Malonga, who stands 6'6″ and has a 7'1″ wingspan, entered the game averaging 6.8 points per game on 53.3 percent field goal shooting. She had only recorded 12.7 minutes per outing, though. Malonga clearly has the ability to find success in the WNBA, something the Wings certainly discovered on Friday night.

The Wings have the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft on their roster in Paige Bueckers. The WNBA's future is bright with young such as Malonga and Bueckers in the league.

Friday's contest represented the first of a three-game homestand for Dallas. The Wings' next game is scheduled for Sunday afternoon against the Golden State Valkyries before finishing the homestand on Wednesday night in a matchup with the Connecticut Sun. Dallas will attempt to bounce back in their next two games following Friday's defeat.