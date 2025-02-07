The Seattle Storm are bringing back three-time WNBA champion Alysha Clark for the 2025 season, her agent, Jessica Holtz of CAA, confirmed to ESPN on Thursday, in what has been a busy free agency period across the league.

Clark, 37, previously played for Seattle from 2012 to 2020, winning championships with the team in 2018 and 2020. She most recently helped the Aces secure the 2023 WNBA title, earning Sixth Woman of the Year honors in the process.

Las Vegas made an effort to retain Clark, but the team faced financial limitations under the league's hard salary cap, per Alexa Philippou of ESPN. The Aces also lost veteran guard Tiffany Hayes to the Golden State Valkyries, further limiting their roster flexibility. Clark ultimately chose to return to the Storm, where she played the majority of her WNBA career.

This past season, Clark averaged six points and 3.6 rebounds per game for the Aces while serving as a key piece in their rotation. Known for her defensive versatility and leadership, she will add experience to a Storm roster looking to build on its 2024 campaign.

Meanwhile, Las Vegas has been reshaping its roster following multiple departures. The team recently signed veteran forward Cheyenne Parker-Tyus to a one-year deal at the veteran minimum of $78,831, per Philippou. Parker-Tyus, a former All-Star with the Atlanta Dream, averaged 15 points and 6.7 rebounds per game in 2023 before being limited to 25 games last season due to an ankle injury. She is expected to bolster the Aces' frontcourt alongside three-time MVP A’ja Wilson.

The Aces also made a major trade last month, acquiring former Storm guard Jewell Loyd in a deal that sent Kelsey Plum to the Los Angeles Sparks. Loyd, a six-time All-Star and former WNBA scoring champion, played a key role in Seattle’s championship runs alongside Sue Bird and Breanna Stewart.

The Aces also signed 2024 draftee Elizabeth Kitley to a rookie-scale contract as she continues recovering from an ACL tear. The team’s moves signal an effort to adjust after finishing fourth in the standings last season and falling to the eventual champion New York Liberty in the semifinals.

Seattle, which has struggled to return to title contention since Stewart and Bird’s departures, hopes Clark’s return will bring stability and leadership to the team as it looks to make a deeper playoff run in 2025.