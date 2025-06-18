It was a night to remember for Gabby Williams and the Seattle Storm fans. In a commanding 98-67 win over the Los Angeles Sparks, Williams snatched the ball an astonishing eight times to set a new single‑game franchise record for steals.

The Storm surged to a blowout finish behind Nneka Ogwumike, who poured in a season‑high 26 points on 12‑of‑16 shooting, while Skylar Diggins‑Smith and Erica Wheeler each chipped in 15. Alysha Clark came off the bench to knock down four threes and add 14 points. But it was Williams whose defensive wizardry that changed the game.

She racked up six steals before halftime and two more early in the third quarter to break the previous team record of seven, a mark once shared by Sue Bird and Jordin Canada. The eighth steal came just six minutes into the second half, immediately sparking a fast‑break that led to Wheeler draining a three and pushing Seattle into a 17‑point lead.

Gabby Williams sets Seattle's single-game steals record with 8 🔥 (via @seattlestorm)

Williams’ stat line impressed beyond her defensive dominance. She finished with an all-around performance of 11 points, seven assists, and eight steals. Unfortunately, her night ended prematurely when she exited with an ankle sprain about eight minutes before final buzzer, but her impact had already been made.

“It feels just great to be this active on the defensive end,” said the 28-year-old forward, “I think I’m able to get these steals because I know I have help behind me. Right now, we’re just so connected in our communications, especially among the guards, that it’s becoming very easy. The game slows down, and I’m able to get these deflections and steals.”

Known for her quick hands and defensive instincts, Williams ranks first among the WNBA steals leaders this season with 32 and an average of 2.7 per game. Her relentless aggression and ability to read passing lanes make her a constant threat.

This performance echoes the history of the Seattle Storm, who have always valued defense. Home to legends like Bird and Lauren Jackson, the franchise has won four championships on the strength of its gritty, defensive teams. Williams is writing her own chapter in that legacy.

At the league level, she sits just two steals shy of tying the WNBA single‑game record of ten, set by Ticha Penicheiro in 2003. Only three players have ever reached nine in a game, including Michelle Griffiths and Tamika Catchings back in 1998 and 2002, respectively. Williams’ feat places her in elite company and suggests she is capable of rewriting more history.

For the Storm, the win pushes their record to 7‑5 on the season and strengthens their position as third in the West. Their blend of offensive firepower and defensive disruption bodes well for the team's goals this year.

Williams understands the bigger picture. She said the goal was to create turnovers and generate easy looks in transition, fueling the team’s offensive rhythm. That approach paid off in a night where Seattle punished every loose pass and weak finish.

Looking ahead, Williams will undergo tests on her ankle. But if she can remain healthy and maintain this level of intensity, she’ll continue to be the spark Seattle needs to climb to the top of the standings.