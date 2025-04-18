Honesty could be the bread and butter for the Washington Mystics and their new general manager, Jamila Wideman. Although the Mystics missed the playoffs in 2024, they've been in a position to rebuild for quite a while.

On the No Offseason: The Athletic Women's Basketball Show, Wideman detailed her vision for 2025.

“I think what we're excited about is to build,” Wideman said. “I think we have some great talent on our team, I think we're conscious that we're probably not going to contend for a championship next year.

“But what we are going to do is put a game on the court that I think is dynamic and fun. And we're going to be competitive. I think if you come to watch us play, you're going to see the seeds of something fun to be a part of.”

It's usually uncommon for a general manager or any front office member to be that discreet. However, Wideman understands the reality of a rebuilding team. She likely wants them to be competitive and build a strong foundation.

Jamila Wideman sees the Mystics not being contenders

Again, it's uncommon for a general manager to be that upfront about the season. However, the Mystics added five players from the 2025 WNBA Draft to their roster.

Combining that with Shakira Austin and Aaliyah Edwards makes for an interesting young core. While wins are important, establishing a culture is at the top of Wideman's mind.

In Sydney Johnson's first season as head coach of the Mystics, she can figure out what she wants the team to look like. A team with as many young players as they have is essential.

Austin and Edwards are the two main players who will spearhead the team moving forward. Making them the top two will be pivotal to any success.

However, Wideman knows that a rebuild is underway and hasn't shied away from it.