The Washington Mystics' new regime started hot by assembling the best rookie duo in the league this year. However, that led to them trading second-year forward Aaliyah Edwards to the Connecticut Sun, who made that move sting on Tuesday and Thursday.

The Sun beat the Mystics 80-69 in D.C. on Tuesday before winning 67-56 in Connecticut on Thursday, and the 2024 No. 6 overall pick made the most of her playing time. She scored a combined 18 points (7-10 FG) with nine rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block over 32 minutes across the two contests. While this means nothing for the future, it made two straight losses to the WNBA's worst team extra painful.

Veteran forward Shakira Austin, who called Edwards her “rook,” shared her feelings after Tuesday's loss.

Shakira Austin said that it’s hard to see Aaliyah Edwards play for the other team, but she’s confident that she’ll be successful with the Sun. She also hopes to block one of her shots next game 😂. Sydney Johnson also complimented Lucy Olsen, Emily Engstler, and Alysha Clark. pic.twitter.com/W5uJkagrru — Joshua Valdez (@joshvaldez100) August 20, 2025

“It's tough seeing her on the other team, but she's in a position to be successful in her own way,” she said. “I wish I could've guarded her a little bit, probably would have blocked a shot. Looking forward to that for next game, so make sure y'all send this to them.”

Austin didn't block Edwards on Thursday, but she did reject rookie forward Aneesah Morrow's first-quarter layup. The latter player, who Connecticut drafted No. 7 overall this year, scored just eight combined points (4-16 FG) over the two games. She's averaging 7.2 points on 37.4 percent shooting (21.4 percent 3 PT) with 6.2 rebounds over 17.7 minutes this season, partially showing why the Sun traded for Edwards.

Morrow is a centerpiece of their future, but she's not playing as well as Kiki Iriafen. The No. 4 overall pick is averaging 12.8 points on 49.4 percent shooting with 8.6 rebounds over 26.8 minutes for Washington. She already has the most boards for a rookie in franchise history and leads all rookies with 13 double-doubles.

Iriafen's dominance made Edwards expendable in the Mystics' eyes, as they each play the same position. Edwards may have an easier time cracking the starting lineup in Connecticut, especially if she maintains her efficiency.

“I don't want her [Edwards] to play well against us, to be honest, but she's a really good person,” Mystics head coach Sydney Johnson said after Austin's comments. “Very, very good teammate here in D.C.. Just happy for her, even if it unfortunately came at our expense.”

Meanwhile, second-year guard Jacy Sheldon (ankle), who Washington got for Edwards in the deal, sat out both games. The 24-year-old gives the team help at point guard, as No. 6 overall pick Georgia Amoore (ACL) is out for the season. Rookie All-Star Sonia Citron is a shooting guard, so the front office wanted to put more depth next to her rather than behind Iriafen on the forward depth chart.

Time will tell whether that was the right decision, but Edwards' performances against the Mystics served as a reminder of how bittersweet the business of basketball can be.

Mystics still figuring out post-deadline rotation

Washington is 3-4 since the Aug. 7 WNBA Trade Deadline after going 13-16 before it. This has been a season of learning and adjustment for an organization with a new front office, head coach, and the youngest roster in the league. Now, Johnson is navigating the challenge of having major roster changes midseason.

Johnson admitted after Sunday's 95-86 win over the Los Angeles Sparks that he hasn't fully figured out the new rotation yet.

Mystics HC Sydney Johnson admitted to me that he still hasn’t fully figured out the rotation yet after the team’s new moves, but he likes where they’re headed. Washington is now just one game behind the Seattle Storm for the eighth seed, which is the final playoff spot. pic.twitter.com/1dBK41WH4N — Joshua Valdez (@joshvaldez100) August 17, 2025

“We're getting there. Jacy was someone that we thought would get in the mix, and then ‘Kira was out, you know. So…no? You know, no,” he said. “[Madison Scott's] been a nice addition, it's been great to get consistent minutes for Emily [Engstler], Lucy [Olsen's] getting out there consistently, so we're kind of a different team since the trade deadline. What I will say is that I like the roles that we've settled into. It might be a little bit different with minutes here or there, but overall we kind of know what we're trying to do and who's gonna be out there for the most part.”

In addition to swapping Edwards for Sheldon, the Mystics dealt leading scorer Brittney Sykes for 38-year-old reserve Alysha Clark and signed Scott to a second seven-day contract on Thursday. Washington netted a 2026 first-round pick and a pick swap from the trades, but Johnson has been forced to recalibrate in the present.

The good news is that Citron is averaging 18.9 points since the Sykes trade, 4.1 more than beforehand. That average would be seventh in the league for the entire season, 0.1 points behind four-time All-Star Sabrina Ionescu. Whether that translates into immediate team success is still to be determined, but it's a crucial development for an organization with a long-term mindset.

Once Sheldon returns and performs well, the front office can feel good about going into the offseason with her, Citron, Iriafen, Amoore, and Austin (12.3 PPG, 6.6 RPG) as its young core in addition to having three 2026 first-round picks.