The Seattle Storm continued their resurgent form with their third win on the trot, this time against the Washington Mystics. However, they needed star player Nneka Ogwumike to come up with a buzzer-beater jumper to give them the go-ahead with the scores tied at 82.

Ogwumike, a 10-time All-Star, led the Storm with 30 points and six assists on the night with an 11-for-15 shooting split while converting six of her seven 3-pointers. For the Mystics, Shakira Austin led the way with 30 points of her own, along with five rebounds.

However, it was the 35-year-old’s last-ditch jumpshot that sealed the deal. Ugwumike received the ball at the edge of the arc before spinning in traffic and launching a shot with less than a minute on the clock.

NNEKA OGWUMIKE CALLED GAME AT THE BUZZER 😱🚨 pic.twitter.com/5Agx0xp7fO — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 24, 2025

It went in after dawdling on the rim, capping off a resurgent run that has now seen them win four games out of five. The Mystics also saw Sonia Citron Kiki Iriafen score 14 and 12 points on the night, while Stefanie Dolson added 11 on the bench. Washington did well to recover after a difficult first quarter that saw them turn in a nine-point deficit.

A strong fourth quarter showing until the final minute got them tied on the score. Sug Sutton converted a three-pointer with 6.1 seconds remaining on the clock.

However, Ogwumike helped her team rise up to 20-18, as they are now set to take on the Indiana Fever in what is the fourth of their five consecutive road games. The Mystics have now lost four games on the trot and are out of playoff conversation.

They will take on the New York Liberty next.