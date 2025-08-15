The Washington Mystics have been one of the surprise teams of the 2025 WNBA season behind the Rookie of the Year candidacy from Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen. The Mystics are currently in the mix for a playoff spot with the bulk of their roster being young players. The Mystics continued to add youth at the trade deadline with Jacy Sheldon, and they made a recent signing to bring in another young player on the roster in Madison Scott, the team announced.

The Mystics had an open roster spot at the moment which they used for the Madison Scott signing. It’s a 7-day contract, so the team gets a week-long audition on her before having to make another decision. In the WNBA, teams are allowed to sign players to up to three 7-day contracts before they have to either be signed for the remainder of the season or released outright.

Scott was No. 14 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft by the Dallas Wings, but she was one of the team’s roster cuts during training camp. In today’s day and age of the transfer portal, Scott was a rarity in that she stayed five seasons at Ole Miss. She came to the WNBA as one of the best players in the SEC and can play both guard and forward.

For at least the next week, the Mystics can see if Scott has a potential future with the team. During her final year at Ole Miss, she appeared in 33 games at a little over 29 minutes per game. She averaged 11.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.0 steals with splits of 46.6 percent shooting from the field, 23.5 percent shooting from the three-point line and 73.7 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

The Mystics are currently in 10th place in the league standings at 14-18. They are a game and a half back of the Seattle Storm for the eighth and final playoff spot with 12 games remaining in the regular season.