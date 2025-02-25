The Washington Mystics' new regime is starting with a war chest of draft capital after pulling a heist on the Chicago Sky Sunday night. They dealt two-time All-Star Ariel Atkins for the No. 3 overall pick in 2025, as well as a first-round pick swap in '27 and a second-round swap in '27.

Offloading a quality veteran on an expiring contract made perfect sense for the rebuilding club, as it now owns three of the top-six selections in the WNBA draft. The No. 4 pick is its own lottery slot, and the No. 6 pick came from a previous transaction with the Atlanta Dream.

The Mystics now have the most flexibility in the league. They can either stand pat and use all three picks, trade up for Notre Dame guard Olivia Miles, trade down for even more picks, or do a mixture of everything. Moving up to No. 1 for UConn superstar Paige Bueckers is the dream scenario, but the Dallas Wings are unlikely to pass up on the best player in the class.

Assuming Washington stands pat, let's look at the best options outside of Bueckers and Miles.

No. 3: Sonia Citron (G, Notre Dame)

Citron has been an excellent compliment to Miles and sophomore Hannah Hidalgo for the No. 1 Fighting Irish (24-3, 15-1 ACC). The senior guard is averaging 14.1 points on 49.1-percent shooting (37.5-percent 3 PT) with 5.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and two steals across 33.6 minutes per game. She showed off her versatility in Notre Dame's 104-95 double-overtime loss to No. 13 NC State, tallying 23 points (11-18 FG, 1-4 3 PT) with seven rebounds, three assists, two blocks, and one steal in 48 minutes.

Citron's three came at the right time, as she nailed the contested shot at the buzzer to send the game to overtime.

Citron is the type of Swiss Army knife that every team needs. The 6-foot-1 senior can clean the glass, hit threes, facilitate, and defend, so there's not much not to like. Being on the nation's best team certainly helps, but she's been consistent for her entire collegiate career, as her career averages are all close to this season's.

Citron is an ideal Atkins replacement and floor-spacer for Aaliyah Edwards. Edwards shot 49-percent from the floor as a rookie last season, but she didn't make a three all season. Citron's shooting ability will force defensive attention outside, thus opening up inside looks for Edwards and 24-year-old center Shakira Austin.

No. 4: Dominique Malonga (F/C, Lyon)

Malonga is another ideal player to build around. The 6-foot-6 phenom is dominating EuroCup Women play to the tune of 18.4 points on 58.3-percent shooting with 10.5 rebounds and one block across 27 minutes per game, while also averaging 15.3 points on 50.5-percent shooting (37-percent 3 PT) with 9.5 boards, 1.5 blocks and 1.4 steals in French league play. She possesses a unique blend of size, dribbling, and shooting skills that will likely make her a productive WNBA player, and she could make a fearsome front court duo with Austin on the Mystics if the latter stays healthy.

Malonga was also the youngest member of the French national team at the 2024 Olympics and became the first Frenchwoman to dunk in a game. France, of course, won the silver medal.

Her recent EuroCup highlights can be found below.

No. 6: Aneesah Morrow (F, LSU)

This is the hardest pick to predict, as the Mystics could also go with Maryland guard Shyanne Sellers or Lithuanian guard Juste Joycte, who plays with Malonga in France. However, Morrow adds more size and rebounding, as the 6-foot-1 senior leads the country with 14.1 boards per game. She can also finish around the rim, as she averages 17.9 points on 48.2-percent shooting.

Adding Morrow to a front court rotation with Edwards, Austin, and Stefanie Dolson would likely cause issues for opponents next season and beyond.