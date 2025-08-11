On a night that could shift the WNBA Rookie of the Year conversation, Washington Mystics rookie Sonia Citron delivered a standout performance against Dallas Wings star Paige Bueckers.

Citron finished with 18 points, five rebounds, and six assists; more points, rebounds, and assists than Bueckers, all while shooting at a higher percentage from the field in the Mystics' 91-78 win over the Wings. The showing extended her streak of double-figure scoring games to eight, further solidifying her place as one of the most consistent first-year players in the league.

Sonia Citron is a BUCKET 😮‍💨 The rookie continues her stellar campaign with her 8th-straight game in double-figures 🔥 pic.twitter.com/5PuSN2NZkG — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) August 10, 2025

The matchup carried a natural storyline. Bueckers entered the game as the frontrunner for Rookie of the Year, praised for her scoring touch and playmaking ability. Citron, though less hyped, had been quietly building a strong case through efficient, all-around play.

From the opening tip, Citron played with poise and confidence. She knocked down shots in rhythm, found teammates in scoring positions, and battled for rebounds against bigger opponents. Every possession seemed to matter, and her energy was contagious.

This wasn’t an isolated performance. Earlier this season, Citron erupted for a career-high 27 points and 11 rebounds in an overtime win over the Wings, sealing the victory with a clutch three-pointer in the final seconds. A few nights ago, she finished with 26 points on 9-of-12 shooting against the Lynx, showcasing her ability to sustain high-level play.

In her third match-up against Dallas this time, she blended scoring efficiency with hustle. Her higher shooting percentage compared to Bueckers wasn’t just a number; it was the result of smart shot selection and excellent timing. She attacked the right gaps, took advantage of mismatches, and stayed locked in defensively.

For the Mystics, her consistency has been a steadying force in a season centered on youth and development. Citron, along with fellow rookie Kiki Iriafen, has been given the freedom to learn through experience while still being asked to produce. That’s no small task, yet she has handled it with maturity.

Her eight straight games in double figures speak to her reliability. Even on nights when the team struggles, Citron finds ways to make an impact, whether through scoring, passing, or rebounding. That versatility has made her invaluable to a rebuilding Mystics squad.

Bueckers still leads rookies in several major categories and remains the statistical favorite for Rookie of the Year. But Citron’s recent performances, especially in head-to-head moments like this, are narrowing the gap. She’s proving that the award isn’t out of reach if she keeps her current pace.

This race will come down to more than just scoring totals. Efficiency, team impact, and the ability to deliver in key games will matter, and Citron has been checking all of those boxes. Her calm under pressure and knack for rising to the occasion are traits you can’t easily quantify but can clearly see on the court.

One game doesn’t decide Rookie of the Year, but some games leave a lasting impression. Citron’s latest performance did just that. She went toe-to-toe with the most talked-about rookie in the league and came out ahead.

For the Mystics, it’s a sign they’ve found a cornerstone for the future. For Citron, it’s another step toward what could be a remarkable rookie season. And for Bueckers, it’s a reminder that the race for the crown is far from over.