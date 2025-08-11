Kiki Iriafen accomplished an impressive rebounding feat in the Washington Mystics' 91-78 win over the Dallas Wings on Sunday evening.

In 23 minutes of action, Iriafen impressed with a stat line of 23 points and 10 rebounds. She shot 9-of-14 from the field and 5-of-6 from the free-throw line.

Going into the game, Iriafen recorded 247 rebounds as she progresses through her rookie campaign. Her latest display allowed her to make franchise history with Washington, per Polymarket Hoops. She became the first Mystics rookie to surpass 250 rebounds in her first WNBA season.

Kiki Iriafen becomes the first rookie in franchise history to record 250+ rebounds. pic.twitter.com/Ng1Wu1X44B — Polymarket Hoops (@PolymarketHoops) August 10, 2025

How Kiki Iriafen, Mystics played against Wings

Kiki Iriafen's impressive feat was the cherry on top of the Mystics' comeback victory over the Wings.

Washington got off to a rough start, trailing Dallas 41-30 at halftime. Despite this, they bounced back in resounding fashion as they outscored the hosts 61-37 in the second half, taking control of all the momentum.

The Mystics' offense shined bright in this matchup. They knocked down 54.2% of their total shot attempts, including 40% of their tries from beyond the arc, and 80.8% of their shots at the line. This was in stark contrast to the Wings' shooting splits of 36.5% and 34.8%. Washington also won 34-26 in rebounds and 21-18 in assists, showing how they pulled off the rally in the second half.

Four players scored in double-digits on Washington's behalf, including Iriafen. Sonia Citron delivered a solid display of 18 points, six assists, five rebounds, and a steal. She shot 7-of-10 from the field, including 1-of-2 from downtown, and 3-of-4 from the charity stripe. Stefanie Dolson came next with 14 points and four rebounds, while Emily Engstler had 11 points and four rebounds.

Washington improved to a 14-17 record on the season, holding the fourth spot of the Eastern Conference standings. They are 3.5 games behind the Indiana Fever and six games behind the Atlanta Dream and New York Liberty.

The Mystics will prepare for their next matchup, being at home. They host the Golden State Valkyries on Aug. 13 at 7:30 p.m. ET.