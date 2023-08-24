India spinner Yuzvendra seemed to have taken a dig at captain Rohit Sharma following his omission from the Asia Cup squad announced this week.



Following his exclusion from the 17-men squad for the elite competition, Yuzvendra Chahal shared a short message on social media. Interestingly, his post did not feature any words and instead carried only emojis. However, the leg-spinner managed to spell out the message loud and clear.



With his post on X (formerly Twitter), he conveyed that the Asia Cup snub was a mere hindrance in his career, and he was looking forward to a bright and sunny day. Through the emoticons, Yuzvendra Chahal tried to indicate that the “sun will rise again.”



Almost immediately after Yuzvendra Chahal's post, netizens found an old tweet from Rohit Sharma, who shared a similar message on the social network years ago.



“The sun will rise again tomorrow”, Rohit Sharma posted after he missed out on the team for the England series in 2018.



Some fans suggested that this was Yuzvendra Chahal's jibe at Rohit Sharma, while others asked him to upgrade as per the demands of the situation.

Over the years, Yuzvendra Chahal has been a proven match-winner for India in white-ball cricket. Notably, the Haryana tweaker has collected 121 wickets in 72 ODIs for India, with the best figures of 6/42 against Australia in Melbourne in 2019.



Moreover, many experts believe wrist spinners are a commodity on the verge of extinction in international cricket, especially in limited-overs games. Over the world, most teams have deployed them to disrupt proceedings during the middle overs, primarily to take the opposition's wickets to keep their charge toward a big total in check.



Yuzvendra Chahal has been a vital cog in India's scheme of things in T20Is and 50-over games because of his ability to take wickets, something Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid have often asserted is vital for the side after the initial powerplay.



Amid rising questions about his controversial Yuzvendra Chahal call, Ajit Agarkar explained the logic behind his name not featuring in the Asia Cup squad.



“He is another terrific performer for India. But sometimes it is the balance of the team or the team combination. Axar (Patel) has done really well, and he can bat as well. Kuldeep (Yadav) has had a fantastic run. At this point, so to fit two wrist spinners might be difficult,” Ajit Agarkar told reporters in Delhi.



“Though we are to fit 15 guys later (for the World Cup), we are a little bit fortunate here to take a couple of extra guys. But unfortunately, at this point, it was difficult to fit two wrist spinners and Kuldeep is a little bit ahead of him, who gives us a different kind of option. So, he has to miss out, unfortunately,” the chairman of the national selectors further stated.



Meanwhile, captain Rohit Sharma explained the logic behind Yuzvendra Chahal's omission from the Asia Cup squad, emphasizing that Axar Patel's better batting ability went in his favor.



Unlike Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel has made significant contributions with the bat in the lower order in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and for the Indian cricket team in international matches.



“We also want someone who can bat at number eight and nine. Axar has had a great run with the bat in all formats and the IPL,” Rohit Sharma explained.



“We had a deep discussion about an off-spinner. And about a leg-spinner as well. Where the thing actually boils down is, the batting option at No. 8 and No. 9,” the India skipper said.



“We want somebody who can bat at that spot. Axar being Axar, he had a good run this year, and batted well in white-ball cricket, especially. He did not get a lot of opportunities in red-ball but he batted well in white-ball cricket, especially in the IPL. In the West Indies tour, he couldn't get a lot of opportunities because he bats at the backend. With him being there, it allows us the option of first having a left-hander whom we can use up the order and go in to play the spinners. He can do that for us,” Rohit Sharma elaborated.



“We thought about off-spinners as well, Ashwin and Washi as well but right now, Chahal has to miss out because we can only get 17 players there. The only way we could have done that (brought him in) is by taking one of the seamers out. We cannot really do that because seamers are going to play a big role in the next 2 months, considering the number of games in the next two months. Some of them are coming back after a long time. We wanted to get them in and see what they can do,” he pointed out.



“Having said that, No door is not closed for anyone at this point in time. Anyone can come in at any time. Chahal has played a lot of white-ball cricket, if we feel like we need him for the World Cup, we can try and see how we can squeeze him. So is the case with Ashwin and Washi. The option is open to everyone,” Rohit Sharma stressed.



Despite Rohit Sharma and Ajit Agarkar defending their move, former cricketers, including Indian great Sourav Ganguly, Australia legend Matthew Hayden, and cricketer-turned-commentator Irfan Pathan were not happy with Yuzvendra Chahal's exclusion from Team India's Asia Cup squad.



“There're some big omissions. Chahal in particular, that leg-spinner is such a superb player and (it) must be tough for the selectors because they've also got another one in Kuldeep (Yadav)…. he's a superb player. So, they've gone for that as an option,” Matthew Hayden said in an interaction with PTI.



“I would pick Chahal. I would always pick wrist-spinners,” Sourav Ganguly said in an interview with Hindustan Times.



Sharing his views on the matter on X, previously Twitter, Irfan Pathan posted: “Worry for selectors that Bumrah and Prasidh coming back from long lay off. That’s one of the two reasons you will see Indian team playing with an extra bowler who can bat. I would have Chahal in my squad. What do you guys think?”



Ex-India opener Aakash Chopra reflected on the development and predicted that Yuzvendra Chahal's chances of securing a place in the Rohit Sharma-led side for the World Cup in October were grim.



“You are going with just one wrist-spinner in this tournament. I feel you won't be able to create a place for Yuzi (Yuzvendra) Chahal for the World Cup as well because if it wasn't created here, it won't be created there as well unless there is an injury,” Aakash Chopra said on his YouTube channel.



“I feel we have a slight obsession that we need a batter at No. 8. We have Jaddu (Ravindra Jadeja), Axar (Patel) and Shardul Thakur, who can both bat and bowl. So you want all-rounders at No. 7 and No. 8 and because of that, you are unable to create a place for Yuzi Chahal,” he summed up.



Unlike Aakash Chopra, legendary India spinner Harbhajan Singh was optimistic about Yuzvendra Chahal's inclusion in the World Cup squad.



Harbhajan Singh even called Yuzvendra Chahal the best Indian bowler in shorter forms of cricket.



“The one thing I feel is lacking in the team is the absence of Yuzvendra Chahal. A leg-spinner who can get the ball to turn away. If you talk about genuine spinner, I don't think there's any spinner in India better than Chahal in white-ball formats. Yes, his last few games weren't good, but that doesn't make him a bad bowler,” Harbhajan Singh remarked.



“I think his presence in the team was necessary. I hope the doors aren't closed to him. It's important to consider him for the World Cup because the tournament is in India. Chahal is a proven match-winner. I can understand his form isn't good, so you may have rested him. But I think if he was with the team, his confidence would've stayed intact. Any player who comes back after being dropped, the pressure to perform is always there,” he argued.



Former Australian cricketer Tom Moody stressed that Yuzvendra Chahal's lack of batting prowess went against him.