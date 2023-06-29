So far in the 2023 WNBA season, it feels like it's been the Las Vegas Aces, and then everybody else. The defending champs are currently 13-1 and hold the best record in the league. The New York Liberty are the closest behind them with a record of 10-3. The Aces' only loss so far was at the hands of the Connecticut Sun, a team they beat the first time around. The Aces have been off to a dominant start and are looking like the clear favorites for the 2023 championship. Aces head coach Becky Hammon and star player A'ja Wilson recently spoke about what's fueling this start as per Ed Graney of The Las Vegas Review Journal.

“It's an every-day discipline, an every-day habit,” Hammon said. “We work on that a lot. Whether we're playing great teams or marginal teams, you always have to be who you are.”

“It's about the foundation we lay down here and out system,” Wilson said. “If we do things the right way and come to work locked in, we're very hard to beat. It doesn't matter who we're playing against – what do we bring, how do we feel inside, who do we want to be? The score is going to be what it's going to be. Our identity matters most.”

A'ja Wilson was just named to her third consecutive All-Star appearance and fifth overall in six years. The only time she was not named an All-Star was 2020 when the league did not hold an All-Star game due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hammon is in her second season as Aces head coach after leading the team to a championship in her first season.