The Las Vegas Aces may no longer be the powerhouse of yore, but make no mistake about it: any team that has A'ja Wilson leading the way is a force to be reckoned with. This was certainly the case on Tuesday, when Wilson put up a dominant 32-point, 12-rebound, five-block performance in a narrow win for the Aces over the Atlanta Dream, 74-72.

This victory was the Aces' eighth in a row, soaring from mediocrity all the way to the fifth-best record in the WNBA for the time being. During the Aces' winning streak, Wilson has taken her game to the next level, averaging 26.9 points, 13.1 rebounds, and 2.9 assists during that time frame with Las Vegas getting into quite the rhythm.

Her performance against the Dream was simply a continuation of her excellent play as of late that has her making greater history. In dropping at least 30 points, 10 rebounds, and five blocks in the close Aces win, she was able to record her third career game with those numbers — giving her the most in WNBA history, surpassing Brittney Griner and Candace Parker, both of whom have two each.

A'ja now has the most such games in WNBA History surpassing Brittney Griner and Candace Parker (2x) 👏 pic.twitter.com/TolIEa8W5z — WNBA (@WNBA) August 20, 2025

Wilson is the best two-way player in the league, and she is incredibly consistent, giving the Aces a shot at victory every single night she's active. In fact, on Tuesday, she was as close to a one-woman wrecking crew as she can get.

She took 24 of the Aces' 64 shot attempts and made 12 of them; perhaps she should have shot more (she shot 50 percent from the field, and the rest of the team outside of her and Jackie Young shot just 38.4 percent on the night).

Considering that the Minnesota Lynx have the best record in the WNBA, Napheesa Collier should remain the frontrunner to win MVP. But Wilson is certainly making a late charge for what would be her fourth MVP award.

A'ja Wilson is putting the Aces on her back

The Aces' roster is no longer as stacked as it once was, what with the departure of Kelsey Plum this past offseason. Young has done well in her new role as the number two option, but it's clear that the gulf in talent between Wilson, Young, and the rest of the team is quite huge.

But Wilson, like a true MVP, is putting on her shoulders the responsibility to lift the Aces. And she remains at the top of her game and as long as she is healthy, the Aces will never be mere pushovers.