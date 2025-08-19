Las Vegas Aces' superstar and reigning WNBA Most Valuable Player A'ja Wilson has been taking the league by storm with her debut signature sneaker from Nike. Wilson joined elite WNBA company in sporting her own name-bearing model, which released during the summer months of 2025. Now, with the Aces firmly in the playoff hunt, Nike and Wilson have confirmed a follow-up in the form of the Nike A'Two.

A'ja Wilson became just the 13th player in WNBA history with a name-bearing signature sneaker model, ushering in a new generation of hoopers as the league continues to soar to new heights. Wilson joins Sabrina Ionescu over at Nike with the Nike Sabrina line and A'ja Wilson's debut Nike A'One seeing extremely popular releases.

Building upon the success of her debut release, it didn't take long for Nike to confirm plans of an eventual Nike A'Two.

Nike confirms upcoming Nike A'Two for A'ja Wilson

First spotted by Sole Retriever, the Nike A'Two is expected to land during the summer months of 2026, around one year later when the A'One released around this time. No leaks or first looks are available just yet, but outlets are reporting a slight price increase from $115 to $145, suggest a complete update within the technology and materials used. It's certainly a promising sign knowing Nike will be putting their latest technology into these.

For now, the Nike A'One is available via Nike platforms and Nike retailers, continuing to release in updated colorways. We should see many more drops throughout the offseason as Nike works on perfecting the Nike A'Two.