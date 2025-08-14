The WNBA has continued to grow in popularity as the players have displayed their immense talent, and it's translating to the video game world. With the new NBA 2K26 set to release next month, 2K announced a landmark change that will bring Paige Bueckers, A’ja Wilson, Angel Reese, and the WNBA to MyTeam.

It's a move that is a first for the NBA 2K franchise, but one that could change the game for fans.

Paige Bueckers, A’ja Wilson, Angel Reese highlight new NBA 2K26 MyTeam mode

On Thursday morning, NBA 2K26 announced that WNBA Player Cards will be fully integrated into all MyTEAM modes and features for the first time in the history of NBA 2K.

Over the last couple of years, NBA 2K has added the ability for players to play as their favorite WNBA teams and stars, but this year will take it to another level, allowing players to mix and match stars from both leagues while unlocking infinite roster possibilities.

NBA 2K took to social media on Thursday to post different highlight possibilities, with Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson throwing an alley-oop dunk to Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo.

Another highlight showed Chicago Sky star Angel Reese celebrating a play with Hall-of-Famer Shaquille O'Neal as well as Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

2K26's MyTeam mode will also feature an all new, dedicated WNBA Domination tier, every single uniform from the WNBA team, and every team's court featuring the NBA's 3-point line.

Just like in years past, Attributes and Badges will function in the same way for all WNBA and NBA Player Cards in order to ensure a balanced gameplay experience regardless of who players have on the court.

This year's edition of NBA 2K26 will feature Oklahoma City Thunder star and newly crowned NBA Champion Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as the cover athlete. Chicago Sky star Angel Reese will grace the cover of the WNBA edition of the video game. Carmelo Anthony will also be a cover athlete for the Superstar edition of the video game.

