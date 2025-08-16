A'ja Wilson evidently does not like to force anything. Following the Las Vegas Aces' sixth consecutive victory, an 86-83 win over the Phoenix Mercury, the three-time MVP shared an interesting perspective on what has contributed to her team's recent success.

The Aces improved to 20-14 with the win, finally beginning to look like the championship contenders that many expected them to be all along. Wilson explained the team's recent cohesion with a shocking metaphor.

“I told myself after the All-Star break to just let the game come to me,” Wilson said. “If I try to harp on it and force it because I want this win so bad for my team, it's like forcing a fart; all you get is s***. So I just really learned to be patient with myself, but also [with] my teammates. I think that game kinda showed that.”

A'ja Wilson on letting the game come to her instead of forcing things: "It's like forcing a fart. All you get is shit."pic.twitter.com/F4fxWhSmAI — Underdog WNBA (@UnderdogWNBA) August 16, 2025

The quote stunned teammate Chelsea Gray, who sat beside Wilson. Gray immediately lurched backward at the analogy before accurately predicting that the comment would “go viral.”

Whatever adjustments Wilson made have shown themselves on the court. The Aces are 9-3 in their first 12 games since the All-Star break, good for fifth in the WNBA. Wilson is averaging 22.2 points, 11.3 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.7 blocks in that frame.

A'ja Wilson leading Aces' well-timed win streak

With their win over the Mercury, the Aces have been the best team in August, midway through the month. Las Vegas has not lost since dropping a 111-58 matchup with the Minnesota Lynx on Aug. 2.

After a slow start to the year, the Aces are finally looking like they have found their rhythm. Wilson is not the only player thriving, as Jackie Young and Jewell Loyd have seemingly figured themselves out in the backcourt. Loyd is averaging 15.1 points per game midway through August, a significant increase from her 11.6 points per game on the year.

Las Vegas has 10 regular-season games remaining following its win over Phoenix on Friday night. Although within the playoff picture, they are only three games ahead of the Seattle Storm, which currently holds the final postseason spot. Yet, few teams are as hot as the Aces, who are peaking at the right time.