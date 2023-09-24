The WNBA Playoffs continued this weekend with the second of the two semifinals matchups on schedule being between the No 1. seed Las Vegas Aces and No. 4 seed Dallas Wings. The Aces struck first in Game 1 with a 97-83 win to defend home court. The Aces have long been the favorite to repeat as WNBA champions even before the regular season began. So far, they've won their first three playoff games by an average margin of 21.3 points. Few teams in the league can match the combined firepower the Aces possess which is magnified by the point guard magic from Chelsea Gray. During Game 1 against the Wings, Gray became the franchise's all-time leader in playoff assists surpassing her head coach Becky Hammon in the process.

𝗙𝗥𝗔𝗡𝗖𝗛𝗜𝗦𝗘 𝗟𝗘𝗔𝗗𝗘𝗥 ♠️@cgray209 has officially passed Coach Becky Hammon for most playoff assists in franchise history!#RaiseTheStakes pic.twitter.com/Ij4dezgULU — Las Vegas Aces (@LVAces) September 24, 2023

Chelsea Gray finished Game 1 with only four assists, but that was enough for her to became the Aces franchise leader in playoff assists. Gray has 115 assists in her Aces playoff career while Becky Hammon had 114. It's impressive considering the fact that Hammon played eight seasons for the franchise while Gray has played only two.

Through the first round of the WNBA Playoffs, Gray had been averaging 14.5 points per game, 4.0 rebounds and a playoff career-high 8.0 assists with splits of 40 percent shooting from the field, 20 percent shooting from the three-point line and 100 percent shooting from the the free-throw line. Gray holds a playoff career average of 5.5 assists and a regular season career average of 5.0 assists.

Gray joined the Aces as a free agent ahead of the 2022 season and was the 2022 WNBA Finals MVP.