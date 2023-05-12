Adam Levine set for epic The Voice return after 4 year absence

Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine is set to make a triumphant return to The Voice as a performer. This comes four years after his exit from the show as a coach. Levine, who was a coach for 16 seasons on the popular singing competition, will join the season 23 finale on May 23, per E! News. He and his bandmates will perform their new single, “Middle Ground.”

“‘Middle Ground’ came together in a flurry of inspiration,” Maroon 5 said in a press release. “It rallies around a message of fragility and humanity on both a personal and universal scale.” The group also hinted that the new track may remind fans of their earlier work, particularly their debut album “Songs About Jane,” but with a “whole era of wisdom and experience behind it.”

For Levine, the timing of his return to The Voice is particularly poignant as it coincides with the departure of fellow original coach Blake Shelton. Shelton, who confirmed his exit in April, is the only remaining original coach from the show’s debut in 2011 and has an impressive 23 seasons under his belt.

Levine’s return to The Voice marks a significant moment for fans of the show, who will undoubtedly be thrilled to see him back on the stage. His departure from the show in 2019 came as a surprise to many, and since then, he has focused on his music career with Maroon 5. With their new single, Maroon 5 is sure to captivate fans once again, showcasing their talent and experience as one of the most successful bands in the industry.

As the music industry continues to evolve, it’s exciting to see artists like Adam Levine and Maroon 5 adapt and continue to create music that resonates with fans. The return of Levine to The Voice is just one example of the appeal of this singing competition show.