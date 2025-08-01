Teddy Keaton and his Clark Atlanta Panthers secured a huge win recently as they returned a star reciever to their SIAC Championship contending team. Per a report by HBCU Gameday, WR Armone Harris has rejoined the team after entering the transfer portal. He initially committed to Johnson C. Smith University, announcing his commitment to the Golden Bulls on his personal social media accounts in early June.

Harris has had an outstanding college career to date, racking up 2,139 receiving yards, 153 receptions, and 23 touchdowns. Last season, he earned a spot on the All-SIAC First Team after leading the conference with 75 receptions for 1,004 yards and 14 touchdowns. He also set Clark Atlanta football records in receptions (75), receiving yards (1,004), and touchdowns (14).

He especially shone in Clark Atlanta's upset victory over SWAC opponent Bethune-Cookman. He had six receptions for 94 yards and three touchdowns in the comeback victory against the Wildcats that ultimately put the HBCU football world on notice about the viability of Clark Atlanta in Keaton's first season. He also had standout games against Fort Valley State (8 receptions, 152 yards, 3 TDs) and Miles College in their homecoming matchup (8 receptions, 113 yards, 1 TD) and their rematch in the SIAC Championship (10 receptions, 146 yards)

Harris was slated to join a Johnson C. Smith team replete with talent. The Golden Bulls had a historic season, finishing 8-2. They narrowly missed out of an apperance in both the CIAA Championship game and the NCAA Division II Playoffs. Head coach Maurice Flowers work to retool the roster to build on the foundation of success they've achieved in the past two seasons, looking to add talented transfers such as Harris. Now, Harris heads back to Clark Atlanta to finish what the team started last season.

Harris and the Panthers will be facing off against Division II National Championship runner-up Valdosta State University in the Week Zero Labor Day Classic on August 30th at 1 PM EST at Legion Field in Birmingham, Alabama. The game will be broadcast on Urban Edge Network.