Two days after Xavier Worthy seemingly suffered a concerning injury, the wideout is back on the field without skipping a beat. While concerns for the star receiver were legitimate, the Kansas City Chiefs denied previous reports of a concussion amid training camp.

After he hit his head on Wednesday, the Chiefs placed Worthy in concussion protocol. However, despite reports that the wideout would miss time with a concussion, Andy Reid rejected that claim and said Worthy never actually had a concussion, according to SB Nation reporter Pete Sweeney.

Worthy did not seem to have any restrictions upon his return, as he immediately re-took the field for a padded practice on Friday morning. Reid confirmed that he was briefly dazed after the hit, but suffered no lingering effects.

With injuries no longer a concern, the Chiefs expect Worthy to have a big year in 2025. The speedy wideout ended his rookie year on a high note and led the team in receiving yards in four of his last six games. Worthy's late-season ascent culminated at Super Bowl LIX, in which he posted a game-high 157 receiving yards. The yard total also set a new career-high.

Chiefs, Xavier Worthy have lofty aspirations for 2025 season

Worthy is not the only player the Chiefs hope will reach new heights in 2025. With multiple players returning from injuries, Kansas City has high expectations for its offense once it returns in the fall.

Rashee Rice and Marquise Brown both return from season-ending injuries to join Worthy on the receiving corps. Rice, 25, was enjoying a breakout campaign early in the 2024 season before suffering a devastating torn ACL in a freak accident with Patrick Mahomes.

Likewise, the team will also benefit from the returns of Travis Kelce, Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt. Kansas City evidently valued consistency in the offseason after believing their team did not have much of a chance to prove itself in 2024.