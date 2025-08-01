Emmanuel Clase and Luis Ortiz of the Cleveland Guardians are involved in an ongoing investigation by MLB, as both pitchers are facing gambling allegations. On Friday, it sounds like the organization is ready to move on after what was found in the locker room.

Reports indicate that Clase and Ortiz's lockers have been cleared out, according to Zack Meisel of The Athletic. Typically, that is a sign that a ball club has moved on from the player, in this case, both Emmanuel Clase and Luis Ortiz.

“The lockers for Emmanuel Clase and Luis Ortiz have been cleared out in the Guardians’ clubhouse.”

With their 2025 seasons seemingly coming to an end, Bob Nightengale of USA Today floats the idea that both pitchers could be done in Major League Baseball. That is, depending on the results of the league's investigation into the gambling allegations.

“Now we’ll see if they ever wear an MLB uniform again after MLB investigation concludes.”

Emmanuel Clase, who is 27 years old, and Luis Ortiz, who is 29, have both been placed on non-disciplinary paid leave by MLB officials for their alleged involvement in a gambling incident. Both players are said to be on that list until at least August 31.

Both pitchers are being investigated for potential involvement in sports betting, mainly focusing on prop bets regarding themselves. Luis Ortiz is the individual who is being investigated after unusual betting activity popped up regarding some of his pitches being thrown. The Guardians' star closer is said to be tied to the investigation, as it is believed Emmanuel Clase was possibly involved in the bets being placed.

Although the league has not announced exact specifics regarding Clase's involvement. Regardless, the three-time All-Star is under investigation, and we may not know the results until after August 31.

Until then, the Guardians will either attempt to push for the playoffs this season or fall behind in the postseason race. The club is currently in second place in the AL Central and is 9.0 games behind the first-placed Detroit Tigers.