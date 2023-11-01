England legend Nasser Hussain gave strange advice to Rohit Sharma ahead of India's next 2023 Cricket World Cup fixture against Sri Lanka.

The current edition of the World Cup has been highly successful for Rohit Sharma. The India skipper is among the leading run-scorers in the tournament, with 398 runs in six games.

Moreover, the hosts have won all six matches they have played in the competition under Rohit Sharma's captaincy.

Despite Team India and Rohit Sharma's success, Nasser Hussain advised the 36-year-old cricketer to take some time away from his side.

“One of the advantages of a home World Cup is to have work, rest and play. For someone like Rohit Sharma, I'd say get some time away from this team. You're in Mumbai now, go and see the family. It'll help get away from the game. It's a very long tournament. You're under pressure for a long time. If I were Rahul Dravid, I would be saying to some of my players – Make sure you get some rest in, make sure you get away from the bubble of this World Cup,” Nasser Hussain said.

Meanwhile, fans of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma engaged in a bitter war of words on Twitter.

Their ugly exchange on the microblogging platform came after Rohit Sharma played a match-winning knock of 87 against England in India's 2023 Cricket World Cup fixture, while Virat Kohli failed to open his account in the contest.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are among the leading run-scorers in the current edition of the prestigious tournament. Yet their admirers find time to mock them on the social network.

If Rohit Sharma has made 398 runs, Virat Kohli is not too behind with 354.

Virat Kohli is on the brink of breaking Sachin Tendulkar's record of 49 ODI centuries, which the legendary Sunil Gavaskar expects him to topple in the ongoing Cricket World Cup.

“I don't know about the 49th but I know about the record-breaking 50th. Kohli will slam his 50th ODI century against South Africa at the Eden Gardens and what better occasion than his birthday? It's a sight when you slam a ton there because the Kolkata crowd gives you a standing ovation, and cheers for you, the air is filled with whistles and claps. It is a moment to savor for every batter,” Sunil Gavaskar said.

With his ton against Bangladesh earlier in the 2023 World Cup, Virat Kohli took his tally of centuries to 48, leaving him only one behind Sachin Tendulkar.

According to South African icon Graeme Smith, Virat Kohli's records in limited-overs cricket were mind-blowing, and he deserves to be called the greatest player of all time in ODIs and T20Is.

“Virat's career has been incredible. But I think when you dig into his one-day stats and record, it is mind-blowing. I think the quality that he has produced right through his international career, in my opinion, he exceeds Sachin,” Graeme Smith said in an interview with the news agency ANI.

“Virat is brilliant, particularly with chase. The way he controls chases. His ability to play a one-day game no matter what the situation is around him and he is a key figure along with Rohit Sharma at the top of the order in terms of managing pressure as the tournament goes on and how well they play with the bat and just a superstar,” the former South African skipper added.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli's honest confession about lacking professionalism at one point in his career created a stir on social media. Speaking with Star Sports, the host broadcaster of the 2023 Cricket World Cup, Virat Kohli admitted that at the start of his career, he didn't expect to become a great cricketer as he lacked the professionalism to attain heights that legends reach in their illustrious careers.

“If we talk about cricket, I had never thought of achieving all, as in where my career is and how god has blessed me such a career span and performances. I had always dreamt I'd do this, but I had never thought thing would pan out this way exactly, nobody can plan these things, the way your journey is going, and the way things unfold in front of you. I hadn't thought that I'd score so many hundreds and so many runs in these 12 years,” Virat Kohli told Star Sports.

“My only focus was that I should perform well for the team, and win games for the team from difficult situations. For that I mad quite a few changes along the way regarding discipline and lifestyle. I always had the drive in me, but I lacked the professionalism. Now I have a single-minded focus on how I want to play the game, and after that the results I've achieved is from playing that way itself,” he explained.

“The game recognizes effort. Honestly, that's what I have learnt from my career. I've played cricket by giving my hundred percent on the field, and the blessings I have got from it have been given to me by god, and I had never thought things would have unfolded this way,” Virat Kohli underlined.

India is the only team which is undefeated in the 2023 Cricket World Cup and Graeme Smith gave them full credit for their success.

“They have not found themselves under pressure at all, they have played such good cricket. India are always strong at home, but in a big event like the World Cup there is extra pressure, but it doesn't seem to be impacting them. The big players are performing with both bat and ball. The only blip they have is injury to Hardik Pandya on how to balance their side but playing an extra bowler has worked well for them. They have a very attacking batting lineup and a very attacking bowling lineup. At their best, they can demolish any opposition. As expected, they are a dominant opposition and a team to beat in the tournament,” Graeme Smith emphasized.

Next, Rohit Sharma and his boys play the Dasun-Shanaka-led Sri Lanka in the event at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on November 2.