2025 hasn't exactly been the easiest season for Tyler Glasnow. He missed over two months of baseball after suffering a shoulder injury, and since returning to the mound in July for the Los Angeles Dodgers, he hasn't exactly been at his best either. But on Monday, Glasnow managed to turn things around after a rough few first innings, performing well despite the Dodgers' 3-2 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals.

Glasnow was missing the mark in the first two innings. But something clicked for him when he played off of his breaking ball. In the end, he threw seven innings, allowed just one run on three hits and two walks while striking out seven — a performance certainly good enough to get the Dodgers the win. The bullpen, however, had other ideas, with Brock Stewart being tagged for an earned run in the ninth, leading to the Dodgers' loss.

It seems as though Glasnow is rounding into form, and Dodgers manager Dave Roberts couldn't be any more proud of him. In fact, Roberts showered Glasnow with praise, saying that he'll be playing a major part in the team's World Series hopes after missing the entirety of the 2024 playoffs with injury.

“Our goal hasn’t changed. It’s to win a World Series. We’re going to do that this year with starting pitching. And he’s going to be a big part of it,” Roberts said in his postgame presser, via Cary Osborne, Dodgers insider.

Roberts, of course, is not expecting Glasnow to be perfect from here on out. He knows that facing adversity is inevitable, but he believes that the Dodgers will help Glasnow figure it out.

“It’s not going to be linear. It’s not going to be easy. There’s going to be things that you can’t control, and he’s finding a way to weather those things and continue to move forward. So for me, that’s kind of the silver lining for tonight. And really, really impressive, Tyler (was),” Roberts added.

Dodgers may need divine intervention to jumpstart offense

The Dodgers' offense hasn't been at its best for a while now. Since the first of July, they've ranked just 23rd in runs scored. For a team as purportedly stacked as the Dodgers', this will not do.

In fact, Mookie Betts, who is in the middle of his worst MLB season to date, is looking for some sort of divine intervention to help him end his slump. And perhaps he should expand his prayer to cover for the rest of the Dodgers team's woes on that side of the ball.