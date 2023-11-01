Fans of former and current India captains Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma often take potshots at each other. In their latest clash, the supporters of the two cricketers engaged in a bitter war of words on Twitter, now rebranded as X.

Their ugly exchange on the microblogging platform came after Rohit Sharma played a match-winning knock of 87 against England in India's 2023 Cricket World Cup fixture, while Virat Kohli failed to open his account in the contest.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are among the leading run-scorers in the current edition of the prestigious tournament. Yet their admirers find time to mock them on the social network.

If Rohit Sharma has made 398 runs, Virat Kohli is not too behind with 354.

ICC sacked Virat Kohli from No.3. King Rohit Sharma leading world cricket. The GOAT ! @ImRo45 🇮🇳🙌 pic.twitter.com/EWtemJWC61 — 𝐇𝐲𝐝𝐫𝐨𝐠𝐞𝐧 𝕏 (@ImHydro45) October 31, 2023

Virat Kohli on 95 was doing tuk-tuk and was struggling to hit a boundary to complete his 100 while Rohit Sharma on 197 played the shot of an emperor to complete his 200 . – Different player, different standards pic.twitter.com/u5fbTazhwS — time square 🇮🇳 (@time__square) October 30, 2023

When both tried to play the same shot on the same pitch : -Rohit Sharma hit a 90 meter long six.

-Virat Kohli couldn't cross the 30-yard circle and got out. This shows that no matter how many milestones Virat achieves, he can never ever match the class and talent of Rohit.🐐 pic.twitter.com/veWhMPbQt8 — Jyran (@Jyran45) October 30, 2023

But according to @abhishereporter Virat kohli play for Century and Rohit sharma is selfish he play for team So what is this why Rohit took more ball to Complete 100 than Virat? #BoycottDainikjagran pic.twitter.com/JcrphG8FKF — ANSH. (@KohliPeak) October 31, 2023

Virat Kohli got out without troubling the scorers in the 2023 Cricket World Cup fixture against England at the Ekana Stadium on Sunday.

Virat Kohli failed to absorb the pressure and lost his wicket while trying to smash England pacer David Willey over the top.

His dismissal came after he could not open his account on the first eight deliveries of his knock and fell on the ninth after he attempted an aerial shot off David Willey.

It was Virat Kohli's 34th duck in international cricket, taking his tally at par with Sachin Tendulkar, to join the legendary cricketer on top of the list of Indians with the most zeros across formats.

On the other hand, according to South African icon Graeme Smith, Virat Kohli's records in limited-overs cricket were mind-blowing, and he deserves to be called the greatest player of all time in ODIs and T20Is.

“Virat's career has been incredible. But I think when you dig into his one-day stats and record, it is mind-blowing. I think the quality that he has produced right through his international career, in my opinion, he exceeds Sachin,” Graeme Smith said in an interview with the news agency ANI.

“Virat is brilliant, particularly with chase. The way he controls chases. His ability to play a one-day game no matter what the situation is around him and he is a key figure along with Rohit Sharma at the top of the order in terms of managing pressure as the tournament goes on and how well they play with the bat and just a superstar,” the former South African skipper added.

“They have not found themselves under pressure at all, they have played such good cricket. India are always strong at home, but in a big event like the World Cup there is extra pressure, but it doesn't seem to be impacting them. The big players are performing with both bat and ball. The only blip they have is injury to Hardik Pandya on how to balance their side but playing an extra bowler has worked well for them. They have a very attacking batting lineup and a very attacking bowling lineup. At their best, they can demolish any opposition. As expected, they are a dominant opposition and a team to beat in the tournament,” Graeme Smith emphasized.

Virat Kohli is on the brink of breaking Sachin Tendulkar's record of 49 ODI centuries, which the legendary Sunil Gavaskar expects him to topple in the ongoing Cricket World Cup.

“I don't know about the 49th but I know about the record-breaking 50th. Kohli will slam his 50th ODI century against South Africa at the Eden Gardens and what better occasion than his birthday? It's a sight when you slam a ton there because the Kolkata crowd gives you a standing ovation, and cheers for you, the air is filled with whistles and claps. It is a moment to savor for every batter,” Sunil Gavaskar said.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli's honest confession about lacking professionalism at one point in his career created a stir on social media. Speaking with Star Sports, the host broadcaster of the 2023 Cricket World Cup, Virat Kohli admitted that at the start of his career, he didn't expect to become a great cricketer as he lacked the professionalism to attain heights that legends reach in their illustrious careers.