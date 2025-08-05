James van Riemsdyk is known in hockey circles for more than just his scoring touch. He’s built a reputation on consistency, leadership, and adaptability. Recently, the 36-year-old forward signed a one-year deal to join the Detroit Red Wings, reuniting with longtime friend Patrick Kane. Since arriving in Detroit, van Riemsdyk has been refreshingly candid about what he hopes to bring to the team heading into the 2025-26 season.

When he addressed the media after signing his deal, van Riemsdyk laid out what he values the most. “Just being consistent day in and day out,” he said. “Worrying about the next day, I think that’s obviously the most important thing. You’re going to have these ups and downs, but I think the teams that find a way to have that consistent approach every day … All the little things like that start to add up over the course of an 82-game year.”

His message was clear—with a long NHL season, consistency can be just as valuable as talent.

Last season in Columbus, van Riemsdyk played 71 games and recorded 36 points, tallying 16 goals and 20 assists. Despite being in the latter stages of his career, he still made an impact and showed he has gas left in the tank. The Red Wings are banking on that veteran presence to help push the team into playoff contention.

The veteran forward doesn’t claim to be the star of the show, but he knows how to win in different roles. “Especially over the last few years, I think as you get older … you have to find ways to be a bit more versatile, add value in different ways to a team and be able to contribute in different ways,” he said. That kind of adaptability is exactly what Detroit needs. The Red Wings have a young roster full of potential, and a player like van Riemsdyk can slot into multiple roles while helping guide the next wave of talent.

Off the ice, he’s just as focused. “It’s a full-time commitment. Whether that’s your preparation, being ready to practice, being ready to play and being ready to recover … Just trying to bring positive energy to the group and on the bench … It can be a long year … so I think you need to have some of that sounding board just to help things stay even keeled when maybe things aren’t going your way.”

Perhaps the most compelling part of this signing is his reunion with Patrick Kane. Drafted No. 1 overall in 2007, Kane and van Riemsdyk (No. 2 overall) have been close friends since their early days with USA Hockey. “Kane is one of my really good buddies … we’ve obviously been through this whole journey … so really exciting that we get a chance to do all that.” He also mentioned that Justin Holl, another Red Wings player and offseason training partner, was the first person to find out about his decision to sign with Detroit.

Joining the Red Wings marks a new chapter for van Riemsdyk, and he’s embracing it fully. “Going through the free agency process, when [the Red Wings] started showing some interest, it seemed like a good fit. Especially with the trajectory of where the team is trying to go and trying to make a push for the playoffs next year, so that was exciting for me. The history of it being an Original Six team was obviously super exciting too. I have a lot of familiarity with a lot of guys too, so that definitely checked a lot of boxes in that way.”

At 36, he’s no longer chasing stardom. He’s chasing a strong finish, one last push toward the postseason, and a chance to help shape something bigger than himself. For the Red Wings, that may be exactly the kind of player they need.

