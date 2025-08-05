For the New Orleans Saints, training camp was supposed to be the beginning of a new chapter. It was supposed to be full of energy, youth, and renewed direction. Instead of clarity, though, camp has brought confusion. And instead of a team taking its next step, one side of the ball has already taken a step back. After nine practices, the Saints’ biggest question mark isn’t just unanswered. It’s dragging the offense into dangerous territory.

The Setup: New Saints, New Direction

New head coach Kellen Moore is leading his first training camp in New Orleans after taking over in February, replacing Dennis Allen. His arrival is just one of several major shifts that the Saints roster has undergone this offseason. The most jarring came in May, when veteran quarterback Derek Carr unexpectedly announced his retirement. That caught the franchise off guard just ahead of organized team activities.

Carr’s departure left the Saints without a clear leader under center. It also set the stage for a wide-open quarterback competition that’s now front and center in the 2025 preseason. The trio of Spencer Rattler (Year 2), Tyler Shough (rookie), and Jake Haener (Year 3) are all in contention for the starting job. Each brings a unique skill set, but none has pulled ahead in the race. Moore has opted to rotate all three through first-team snaps in an effort to foster competition. However, this revolving door at quarterback has disrupted offensive flow. That lack of continuity is becoming increasingly evident just two weeks into camp.

Here we'll try to look at and discuss the New Orleans Saints' biggest reason to panic after the start of 2025 NFL training camp.

The Panic Point: An Offense Without Answers

The biggest reason for concern in Saints camp? The offense. Through the first nine practices, cohesion has been elusive, consistency nonexistent, and confidence visibly shaken. The unit hasn’t just underwhelmed. It's been routinely outplayed by a defense that finished just 19th in the league in points allowed last season.

Despite preseason optimism, the three-man quarterback rotation has created more questions than answers. No one has seized control of the job. Rattler, who was a fifth-round pick last year, has shown glimpses of progress. His deep ball flashes and his pocket movement is improved. However, his inconsistent reps have hurt his timing with receivers.

Shough, the second-round rookie from Texas Tech, has taken early first-team reps and impressed with his arm strength. That said, his accuracy under pressure has been a problem. Too many balls have sailed or bounced in front of targets. Meanwhile, Jake Haener, who was once seen as a potential hidden gem, has been steady, but unspectacular. He has fans in the building, but unless something drastic changes, he appears to be the odd man out in the race for QB1.

The uncertainty at quarterback has had a domino effect. Without a clear starter, timing with the receiving corps has been spotty. Protection calls have been inconsistent. Most importantly, the offense can’t sustain drives. The defense reportedly won most team drills on Day 9, forcing the quarterbacks into checkdowns and hurried, low-percentage throws. It’s becoming a troubling pattern.

A Familiar Pain: Offensive Line Woes

Unfortunately for Moore and the quarterbacks, issues up front haven’t helped. Recall that the offensive line struggled last season by allowing 37 sacks. It has shown little improvement early in camp. Injuries have again disrupted any chance at building continuity.

Most notably, young guard Nick Saldiveri has been placed on the injured list with a knee issue. That's his third significant injury in just two years. Saldiveri was expected to compete for a starting role and bring much-needed youth and athleticism to the interior line. His absence only amplifies the protection problems. It also makes it harder for the quarterbacks to operate under clean pockets.

Last season’s offensive issues were largely blamed on health and instability. Even with new leadership, though, the same problems have re-emerged. Until the line holds up and the offense gets in sync, this unit will remain stuck in neutral.

Kellen Moore’s Dilemma

Kellen Moore is known for his offensive creativity. Right now, however, scheme can’t solve indecision. The quarterback competition, while justified, is hurting overall development. Without a true QB1, Moore can’t install the playbook with full intensity. He can’t tailor reps to a single voice in the huddle. He can’t build chemistry at speed.

Yes, it’s early. Yes, preseason games will bring more clarity. But Moore knows the longer this rotation continues, the harder it becomes to build an offensive identity before Week 1. At some point, a decision must be made. It's not just for clarity, but for the sake of growth.

Silver Lining: Saints Defense Shows Fight

Not everything in New Orleans is cause for panic. The defense has looked sharp, energized, and disruptive. A handful of offseason additions, especially in the secondary, have brought new life to the unit. They’ve won red-zone periods, dominated 11-on-11s, and provided consistent pressure on all three quarterbacks.

Of course, that’s a double-edged sword. Yes, it’s encouraging to see a defense step up. That said, it’s worrying when it becomes the only consistent part of camp. If the offense doesn’t catch up soon, all the defensive improvement may go to waste.

Ticking Clock

Training camp is about growth—but also urgency. Right now, the Saints have yet to solve their biggest question. And while competition is healthy, indecision can be costly.

The offense doesn’t need to be perfect by preseason. But it needs to be functional. It needs rhythm. And it needs a leader. If the Saints don’t find one soon, they risk wasting what could be a quietly solid defense—and starting the Kellen Moore era on shaky footing.