Genshin Impact Version 4.5 was recently released, bringing with it the major event Alchemical Ascension. If you, like many others, are confused about what to do at this event, then you are in luck. In this guide, we will teach you the various Market News that you can encounter while playing the Alchemical Ascension event in Genshin Impact.
Market News – Alchemical Ascension Event Guide
First off, let's talk about the event's duration. Alchemical Ascension will run in Genshin Impact from March 14, 2024, to April 1, 2024. Players can start the event at any time but must finish it before the event's end date. As of this article, all parts of the event are now unlocked. That means players can now finish the event in one sitting.
Alchemical Ascension Background
Alchemical Ascension is an event in Genshin Impact that focuses on the creation of potions. Players must use various reagents to create the perfect potion. They must then sell this potion, and with the profit improve their equipment, buy cauldron upgrades, and more. As the player progresses throughout the event, they will unlock various rewards, including the 4-star Polearm Dialogues of the Desert Sages, as well as its Refinement materials.
Alchemical Ascension Market News
The Market News dictates what potions the player will need to make if they want to maximize their profits. Each Market News has a short spiel about who wants the potion, as well as what effects they want on it (highlighted in yellow). This highlighted text will give big hints as to what potions the customer wants, but the player may also need to infer from the rest of the text what kind of potion they will need.
For example, in the example above, the second Market News highlights “ball” as the hint. As it does not outright say what stats are needed, players have to guess that the potion will likely need Charisma, Fragrant, and the like.
If you don't want to guess, then there's nothing to worry about. We have listed below all of the Market News variations that players may encounter in their playthrough of the Alchemical Ascension event. If you are looking for a particular Market News, you may just search it as needed. It's important to note that, although the Market News only shows 3 potion characteristics, some Market News may have more than three possible characteristics that will fit the bill.
Cycles 2-10
The Market News for Cycles 2-10 are listed below, as well as the Efficacy and Special Characteristics needed for the potion.
|Cycles 2-4
|Good Hunter is coming up with new dishes for adventurers who love battling.
|
|The owner of a Mondstadt flower shop is looking to have their fresh flowers grow more lushy and extend the time they are in bloom.
|
|Cycles 5-7
|Draff of Springvale is recruiting hunters to hunt an exceedingly speedy Boar King.
|
|A scholar from Mondstadt has unearthed an ancient stone tablet and is currently trying to decipher the information on it.
|
|Cycles 8-10
|A bard in Mondstadt hopes to reliably to put on a good show in their performances and attract a larger audience.
|
|The Dragonspine Exploration Team is preparing supplies to ensure that its members remain in good condition.
|
|Makeup is fashionable amongst the young girls in Mondstadt.
|
|The Cavalry Captain of Knights of Favonius is leading a squad that aims to clear out bandits skulking outside the city.
|
Cycles 11-22
For these cycles, the game will randomly pick 2-3 Market News for the player to work on.
|The Director of the Yun-Han Opera Troupe is preparing to purchase a batch of makeup products for their performances.
|
|Akademiya students are busy composing final theses and are under significant stress. Some are currently seeking a means to calm their spirits and let them focus on search.
|
|Rare, swift-swimming fish have been spotted in Mondstadt's waters! Enthusiasts are eager to have at them.
|
|Yae Publishing House is holding a light novel contest, and authors are searching for inspirations.
|
|Recently, the number of people injured by monster attacks is on the rise, and Deaconess Barbara is looking to replenish the medecine stocks of the Church of Favonius.
|
|An exhilarating Pankration Tournament is underway in the Fortress of Meropide, and it is said there's someone(s) looking to buy a way to boost their physical capabilities no matter the price.
|
|Some of the Qingce Village elders are in poor health, and they hope to find in a way to extend their lifespans.
|
|There have been frequent disturbances in the desert lately, and the Guardian of Aaru Village is leading the other guards in the defense against monster attacks.
|
|The Millelith are currently clearing out monsters in order to protect miners. They want to remain calm as they do so and end the battle quickly.
|
|The captain of a Liyue ship wants to improve the constitution of new sailors and ameliorate the effect of seasickness.
|
Cycles 23 Onwards
For Cycles 23 and beyond (the selling Cycles will keep going until Alchemical Ascension's end), the random selection of Market News will include all the possible Market News.
|An Inazuman Doushin is pursuing a swift and unpredictable ronin.
|
|A certain Fontainian celebrity is currently getting ready to host a social ball, and all the invited ladies and gentelmen are preparing themselves.
|
|Some prisoners in the Fortress of Meropide are looking to earn Credit Coupons quickly. They want to be able to process widgets more effeciently by having more strength.
|
|The Fontaine Apparel Association is preparing for a fashion show, and many models are hoping to make their mark and leave a deep impression.
|
|Fontainian reporters need to spend lots of time investigating stories, and they hope to find a way to quickly replenish their stamina while on break.
|
|Fontaine's Maison Gardiennage is conducting tactical training, and the Gardes are hoping to improve their performance in the stimulated pursuit.
|
|The number of foreign visitors to Sumeru has been increasing recently, and with it, cases of individuals not being acclimatized to local conditions and food, so Bimarstan is buying a batch of medicine to relieve physical discomfort.
|
|Fontainian divers are salvaging a batch of cultural relics. They wish to move more swiftly underwater so that their work can proceed more efficiently.
|
|Liyue's Ministry of Civil Affairs has been terribly busy of late. A clerk wants to focus harder and clear work more quickly.
|
|Some Grand Narukami Shrine shrine maidens are feeling unwell due to the winds at night being too cold.
|
That's all for our guide on the Market News that players can get during the Alchemical Ascension Event in Genshin Impact. We also have guides for the Beidou, Diona, Diluc, and Gorou special requests, as well as the Beginner, Intermediate, Advanced, and Expert exams for Alchemical Ascension.
