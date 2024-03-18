Genshin Impact Version 4.5 was recently released, bringing with it the major event Alchemical Ascension. One of the things players have to do in this event is create custom-made potions for specific characters. One such character is the owner of Dawn Winery: Diluc. In this guide, we will cover how to make the potion that Diluc needs during the Alchemical Ascension event in Genshin Impact.
Alchemical Ascension Event – Diluc Potion Guide
Diluc will arrive at the event during cycles 17-19. After a brief cutscene, Diluc requests a potion that will reduce the tension and increase the attention of those who consume it. As such, it is up to us to create the potion that he needs. According to the in-game tool tip, Diluc will require a potion that has either a Constitution and Wisdom efficacy or a potion with the Relaxing and Focus Special Characteristic.
Players should be able to easily create a potion that meets those requirements, as they already have access to various ingredients that can provide the needed Efficacy and Special Characteristics:
- Special Calla Lily
- Efficacy: Constitution
- Special Characteristic: Steadying
- Special Sweet Flower
- Efficacy: Constitution
- Special Characteristic: Strengthening
- Special Dandelion
- Efficacy: Dexterity
- Special Characteristic: Relaxing
- Special Qingxin
- Efficacy: Wisdom
- Special Healing
- Special Windwheel Aster
- Efficacy: Wisdom
- Special Characteristic: Technique
- Special Berry
- Efficacy: Balanced
- Special Characteristic: Focus
By using these ingredients, players will be able to create the potion that Diluc needs. It's important to note that the requirements ask for a potion with Consitution and Wisdom efficacy OR a potion with the Relaxing and Focus Special Characteristic. That means that players don't need to make a Consitution Potion with the Relaxing Characteristic. They can just pick one or the other.
Here are some possible Potions that players can make:
- Wisdom and Constitution Potion (Endurance and Healing)
- Four Special Qingxin
- One Special Calla Lily
- One Special Horsetail
- One Special mushroom
- Dexterity Potion (Relaxing and Focus)
- Three Special Dandelion
- Two Special Berries
- One Special Qingxin
- One Special Sumeru Rose
- One Special Flaming Flower
- One Special Mushroom
Of course, these are just sample potions. If the player wants to experiment with potions, then they are free to do so.
It's important to note, however, that players only have one cycle to create said potions. If they are not able to create the required potion, and they end the current cycle, Diluc will leave. However, this does not mean that you failed. After a cycle or two Diluc will return, giving the player another chance to create the required potion.
That's all for our guide on how to make the potion that Diluc needs during the Alchemical Ascension event in Genshin Impact. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.