Genshin Impact Version 4.5 was recently released, bringing with it the major event Alchemical Ascension. One of the things players have to do in this event is create custom-made potions for specific characters. One such character is the beloved Captain of the Crux:
Baedou Beidou. In this guide, we will cover how to make the potion that Beidou needs during the Alchemical Ascension event in Genshin Impact.
Alchemical Ascension Event – Beidou Potion Guide
Beidou and Eula will arrive at the event during cycles 8-10. After a brief cutscene, Beidou requests a potion for her “friend”, saying that she wants to help her friend sleep better. As such, it is up to us to create the potion that she needs. According to the in-game tool tip, Beidou will require a potion that has either a Constitution efficacy or a potion with the Relaxing Special Characteristic.
Players should be able to easily create a potion that meets those requirements, as they already have access to three ingredients that can provide the needed Efficacy and Special Characteristics:
- Special Calla Lily
- Efficacy: Constitution
- Special Characteristic: Steadying
- Special Sweet Flower
- Efficacy: Constitution
- Special Characteristic: Strengthening
- Special Dandelion
- Efficacy: Dexterity
- Special Characteristic: Relaxing
By using these flowers, players will be able to create the potion that Beidou needs. It's important to note that the requirements ask for a potion with Consitution efficacy OR a potion with the Relaxing Special Characteristic. That means that players don't need to make a Consitution Potion with the Relaxing Characteristic. They can just pick one or the other.
Here are some possible Potions that players can make:
- Dexterity and Wisdom Potion (Relaxing and Healing)
- Two Special Dandelion
- Two Special Qingxin
- Constitution and Dexterity Potion (Relaxing and Steadying)
- Four Special Calla Lily
- Two Special Dandelion
Of course, these are just sample potions. If the player wants to experiment with potions, then they are free to do so.
It's important to note, however, that players only have one cycle to create said potions. If they are not able to create the required potion, and they end the current cycle, Beidou will leave. However, this does not mean that you failed. After a cycle or two Beidou will return, giving the player another chance to create the required potion.
That's all for our guide on how to make the potion that Beidou needs during the Alchemical Ascension event in Genshin Impact.