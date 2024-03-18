Genshin Impact Version 4.5 was recently released, bringing with it the major event Alchemical Ascension. One of the things players have to do in this event is create custom-made potions for specific characters. One such character is the bartender of the Cat's Tail: Diona. In this guide, we will cover how to make the potion that Diona needs during the Alchemical Ascension event in Genshin Impact.
Alchemical Ascension Event – Diona Potion Guide
Diona and Venti will arrive at the event during cycles 14-16. After a brief cutscene, Diona requests a potion that will make the people who drink it sober, making them not want to drink anymore. As such, it is up to us to create the potion that she needs. According to the in-game tool tip, Diona will require a potion that has either a Wisdom efficacy or a potion with the Steadying Special Characteristic.
Players should be able to easily create a potion that meets those requirements, as they already have access to ingredients that can provide the needed Efficacy and Special Characteristics:
- Special Calla Lily
- Efficacy: Constitution
- Special Characteristic: Steadying
- Special Qingxin
- Efficacy: Wisdom
- Special Characteristic: Healing
- Special Windwheel Aster
- Efficacy: Wisdom
- Special Characteristic: Technique
By using these flowers, players will be able to create the potion that Diona needs. It's important to note that the requirements ask for a potion with Wisdom efficacy OR a potion with the Steadying Special Characteristic. That means that players don't need to make a Wisdom Potion with the Steadying Characteristic (although this is possible). They can just pick one or the other.
Here are some possible Potions that players can make:
- Dexterity and Wisdom Potion (Endurance and Steadying)
- One Special Dandelion
- Four Special Qingxin
- Constitution and Dexterity Potion (Relaxing and Steadying)
- Four Special Calla Lily
- Four Special Mushroom
- One Special Horsetail
Of course, these are just sample potions. If the player wants to experiment with potions, then they are free to do so.
It's important to note, however, that players only have one cycle to create said potions. If they are not able to create the required potion, and they end the current cycle, Diona will leave. However, this does not mean that you failed. After a cycle or two Diona will return, giving the player another chance to create the required potion.
That's all for our guide on how to make the potion that Diona needs during the Alchemical Ascension event in Genshin Impact.