Genshin Impact Version 4.5 was recently released, bringing with it the major event Alchemical Ascension. One of the things players have to do in this event is pass the exams that are given to the player by Sucrose. In this guide, we will cover how to make the potion that will allow players to pass the Expert Exam during the Alchemical Ascension event in Genshin Impact.
Alchemical Ascension Event – Expert Exam Guide
Sucrose will arrive during Cycles 26-28 to give the player the Expert Exam. Unlike the special request potions, which players have to spend one cycle on to make, the exam potions do not use up a cycle. As such, just go straight to Sucrose to start the exam. The potion that Sucrose will ask the player to make will have one Primary Objective, as well as three Secondary Objectives. Players only need to fulfill the Primary Objective to succeed but can fulfill the Secondary objectives as well to receive more rewards.
The Expert Exam potion that Sucrose requires has the following requirements:
- Primary Objective
- Expert or higher grade potion with Charisma efficacy (can be a combination potion)
- Secondary Objectives
- The potion reaches Expert +8 or higher
- Potion has the Perception and Steadying charcteristics
- Tuning Rate reaches 280%
The simplest potion that the player can make with the ingredients they have access to is an Expert Constitution Potion with the following ingredients:
- 3 (Three) Special Glaze Lily
- 2 (Two) Special Calla Lily
- 2 (Two) Special Marcotte
- 5 (Five) Special Mint
Of course, this is just a sample potion. If the player wants to experiment with potions, then they are free to do so.
Thankfully, as mentioned above, players do not have to spend a cycle crafting the potion needed for the exam. Not only that but the ingredients that the player used for the exam will also be refunded. As such, players should do the exam first as soon as it's available, then use their cycle up to make potions to sell.
That's all for our guide on how to make the potion for the Expert Exam during the Alchemical Ascension event in Genshin Impact.