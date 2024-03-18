Genshin Impact Version 4.5 was recently released, bringing with it the major event Alchemical Ascension. One of the things players have to do in this event is create custom-made potions for specific characters. One such character is a general of the Watatsumi Army: Gorou. In this guide, we will cover how to make the potion that Gorou needs during the Alchemical Ascension event in Genshin Impact.
Alchemical Ascension Event – Gorou Potion Guide
Gorou and Eula will arrive at the event during cycles 23-25. After a brief cutscene, Gorou requests a potion that can help his troops in battle. As such, it is up to us to create the potion that he needs. According to the in-game tool tip, Gorou will require a potion that has either a Strength efficacy or a potion with the Endurance Special Characteristic.
Players should be able to easily create a potion that meets those requirements, as they already have access to quite a few ingredients that can provide the needed Efficacy and Special Characteristics:
- Special Jueyun Chili
- Efficacy: Strength
- Special Characteristic: Warm
- Special Flaming Flower
- Efficacy: Strength
- Special Characteristic: Warm
- Special Mist Flower
- Efficacy: Strength
- Special Characteristic: Steadying
- Special Horsetail
- Efficacy: Dexterity
- Special Characteristic: Endurance
- Special Mushroom
- Efficacy: Balanced
- Special Characteristic: Endurance
By using these flowers, players will be able to create the potion that Gorou needs. It's important to note that the requirements ask for a potion with Strength efficacy OR a potion with the Endurance Special Characteristic. That means that players don't need to make a Strength Potion with the Endurance Characteristic. They can just pick one or the other.
Here are some possible Potions that players can make:
- Strength Potion (Endurance, Steadying, and Warm)
- Four Special Jueyun Chilis
- Tree Special Mushrooms
- Two Special Mist Flowers
- Two Special Horsetails
- One Special Flaming Flower
- Dexterity Potion (Endurance)
- Four Special Horsetails
Of course, these are just sample potions. If the player wants to experiment with potions, then they are free to do so. Not just that, but the potion quality does not really matter as long as players meet the required Efficacy and Special Characteristic.
It's important to note, however, that players only have one cycle to create said potions. If they are not able to create the required potion, and they end the current cycle, Gorou will leave. However, this does not mean that you failed. After a cycle or two Gorou will return, giving the player another chance to create the required potion.
That's all for our guide on how to make the potion that Gorou needs during the Alchemical Ascension event in Genshin Impact.