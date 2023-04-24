A fan’s claim about Virat Kohli’s wife, Anushka Sharma, is going viral on Twitter. In his post, a supporter of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) star alleged that Anushka Sharma made a statement: “Virat Kohli is my 2nd favorite husband”.

Not only the Twitter user’s post is gaining immense traction on the microblogging site but led to Anushka Sharma’s mockery on the platform.

Anushka Sharma said – "Virat Kohli is my 2nd favourite husband". — Johns. (@joh_n_s_) April 24, 2023

Rohit is the first — Hardik Srivastava (@45Hardikindia) April 24, 2023

First is Rohit sharma for sure — Ashneer Grover (@Rajasthanroyalk) April 24, 2023

First Ranveer Kapoor or Srk — Vineet Yadav (@VineetY64419527) April 24, 2023

First is Suresh Raina — Techy Divyansh (@DivyanshTechy) April 24, 2023

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli faced brutal trolling on social media following his romantic gesture towards his Anushka Sharma on Sunday.

During RCB’s match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Virat Kohli’s public display of affection for Anushka Sharma irked the fans as they reminded him that he had not contributed with the bat in the contest.

The incident happened when Virat Kohli’s side was fielding on the ground.

After Virat Kohli took a catch on the field, he celebrated the fall of the opposition’s wicket by blowing flying kisses in the direction of Anushka Sharma, watching the action unfold from the stands.

The actress-producer smiled and blushed after seeing her husband’s romantic gesture in full public view.

Virat Kohli appeared to be extremely happy with RCB’s performance against Rajasthan Royals as they managed to hold on to their nerve to secure a narrow seven-wicket triumph at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium during the weekend. It was perhaps why Virat Kohli seemed to be having some fun with his wife, Anushka Sharma.

The Delhi-born cricketer’s sweet gesture towards Anushka Sharma following the catch of Yashasvi Jaiswal, however, wasn’t appreciated by the netizens, who mocked him for his on-field antics.

“The most attention-hungry couple! I must say!” a fan wrote

“Yhi krta rhega bs or ye manhus ati h hmesha ghusta h,” another commented.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Aur bacha hi kya h dene ko,” a third said.

“Zero 0 marke kisses de raha hai,” a fourth remarked.

“Bhabhi ke chakkar bhaiyaji ipl se bahar ho jaoge yeh cheez Ghar pe bhi kar sakte ho,” a fifth noted.

“Anushka be like.. mera pati mera pati,” a sixth pointed out.

Virat Kohli’s social media mockery after his romantic gesture for Anushka Sharma came after he lost his wicket for a golden duck against RR on Sunday. He was outfoxed by New Zealand fast bowler Trent Boult and was eventually declared LBW by the on-field umpire.

Despite failing to add to his tally of runs against the Rajasthan Royals, Virat remained the highest run-getter in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). With 6,903 runs in the cash-rich league, Virat Kohli only needs 97 runs to become the first batter to score 7,000 runs in the tournament, which began in 2008.

In addition, the former RCB captain holds multiple other records in the IPL, including the most runs (973) and centuries (4) in a single edition of the competition.

Earlier this season, the Delhi-born batter became the first captain to score 6,500 runs in the tournament following his fifty against Punjab Kings on Thursday. Virat Kohli took 186 knocks to reach the milestone.

Also, he joined David Warner and Shikhar Dhawan as the only players to smash 600 boundaries in the richest T20 competition on the planet.

Virat Kohli has captained the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the last few games as regular skipper Faf du Plessis has been nursing a rib problem.

“They informed me last time saying I might have to captain a couple of games, nothing I’m not used to doing,” Virat Kohli said at the toss against RR during the weekend.

“So, I’m happy to step in, ready to continue from whatever Faf has been doing. The team has responded well, we are playing with a lot of energy and that showed in the last game.”

Virat Kohli is currently the fourth-highest run-getter in IPL 2023, scoring 279 runs for the RCB in seven matches. Faf du Plessis, Devon Conway, and David Warner are ahead of him with 405, 314, and 285 runs, respectively.

On the other hand, Virat Kohli has often spoken about the impact Anushka Sharma has had on his life, both on and off the field. He recently said that the Bollywood starlet made several sacrifices, especially after the birth of their daughter Vamika in 2021.

“The way things have been in the past two years, we have had our child and, as a mother, the sacrifices that she made have been massive. Looking at her, I realized whatever problems I had were nothing. As far as expectations are concerned, as long as your family loves you for who you are, you don’t expect much because that is the basic requirement,” Virat Kohli said on the RCB (Royal Challengers Bangalore) podcast.

“When you look for inspiration, you start from home and, obviously, Anushka has been a big inspiration for me. My life had a completely different perspective. When you fall in love with a person, you start processing those changes within you as well. Her outlook towards life was different and it urged me to change for the better and become more accepting of things,” he concluded.

A couple of years ago, Anushka Sharma opened up about what it meant having Virat Kohli as her husband.