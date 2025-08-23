With the 2025 edition of the NFL preseason officially in the bag, the Philadelphia Eagles can officially turn their attention to the Dallas Cowboys, who will be heading to Lincoln Financial Field in less than two weeks' time.

And yet, while it mostly is sunny in South Philadelphia after securing a meaningless win over the New York Jets, there is one minor concern that has fans a little worried heading into the regular season: Tanner McKee and his finger.

Talking to reporters about his backup quarterback and his status heading into Week 1, Sirianni admitted that McKee is still dealing with an injury, but he's working to get back on track.

“We'll see. You guys know he's dealing with a finger,” Sirianni told reporters. “He's working to get back, and we'll see where he is. ”

Article Continues Below

Asked what the plan is if McKee isn't ready to go in Week 1, Sirianni admitted he wasn't sure, but noted he's seen some good things from rookie sixth-round pick Kyle McCord and feels good about where the team is at.

“Yeah, I think… again, like I said, Kyle has done some good things,” Sirianni noted. “And I thought he did some good things, played smart, situational football today. Yeah, I mean, we'll… I feel good about this roster as a whole and where we are right now. And yeah, at all positions.”

After watching McCord turn in a spotty effort against the Jets, throwing an ugly pick and struggling to get much going inside or out of the pocket, some fans are openly worried about the prospects of the former Syracuse signal caller seeing meaningful action in the regular season, to the point where they are scouring the league looking for veteran options. While Sirianni isn't quite that worried, or at least won't say it out loud, in the end, McKee's status relies on his finger and how soon he can return to his vintage form.