On Sunday, Royal Challengers Bangalore’s (RCB) stand-in skipper Virat Kohli’s public display of affection for his wife, Anushka Sharma, took Twitter by storm. The incident happened during RCB’s match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 when Virat Kohli’s side was fielding on the ground.

After Virat Kohli took a catch on the field, he celebrated the fall of the opposition’s wicket by blowing flying kisses in the direction of Anushka Sharma, watching the action unfold from the stands. The actress-producer smiled and blushed after seeing her husband’s romantic gesture in full public view.

Virat Kohli appeared to be extremely happy with RCB’s performance against Rajasthan Royals as they managed to hold on to their nerve to secure a narrow seven-wicket triumph at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium during the weekend. It was perhaps why Virat Kohli seemed to be having some fun with his wife, Anushka Sharma.

The Delhi-born cricketer’s sweet gesture towards Anushka Sharma following the catch of Yashasvi Jaiswal became an instant hit on social media, with Twitter flooded with reactions to Virat Kohli’s act.

On the other hand, Virat Kohli lost his wicket for a golden duck against RR on Sunday. He was outsmarted by New Zealand fast bowler Trent Boult and was eventually declared LBW by the on-field umpire.

Despite failing to add to his tally of runs against the Rajasthan Royals, Virat remained the highest run-getter in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). With 6,903 runs in the cash-rich league, Virat Kohli only needs 97 runs to become the first batter to score 7,000 runs in the tournament, which began in 2008.

In addition, the former RCB captain holds multiple other records in the IPL, including the most runs (973) and centuries (4) in a single edition of the competition.

Earlier this season, the Delhi-born batter became the first captain to score 6,500 runs in the tournament following his fifty against Punjab Kings on Thursday. Virat Kohli took 186 knocks to reach the milestone.

Additionally, he joined David Warner and Shikhar Dhawan as the only players to smash 600 boundaries in the richest T20 competition on the planet.

Virat Kohli has captained the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the last few games as regular skipper Faf du Plessis has been nursing a rib problem.

“They informed me last time saying I might have to captain a couple of games, nothing I’m not used to doing,” Virat Kohli said at the toss against RR during the weekend.

“So, I’m happy to step in, ready to continue from whatever Faf has been doing. The team has responded well, we are playing with a lot of energy and that showed in the last game.”

Virat Kohli is currently the fourth-highest run-getter in IPL 2023, scoring 279 runs for the RCB in seven matches. Faf du Plessis, Devon Conway, and David Warner are ahead of him with 405, 314, and 285 runs, respectively.

Meanwhile, Australian legend Ricky Ponting shared his thoughts on Virat Kohli’s comparison with Sachin Tendulkar.

The ex-Australia captain said it wouldn’t be a fair comparison between Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar at this stage. Instead, he would like to wait for Virat Kohli’s career to get over to share his opinion on who he thought was a better batter.

“I’ve said forever, Sachin’s technically the best batter that I’ve ever seen, and played with or against. Whatever plan that we came up with as a bowling group, he found a way to combat it, whether it was in India or Australia,” Ricky Ponting said on the ICC Review.

“It’s hard to rank and judge players as everyone is different and everyone plays the game differently. But certainly through the generation that I played, he was technically the best player that I saw,” the two-time ICC ODI World Cup-winning captain added.

“Trying to compare the times and I know Virat played a little bit in the back end of when Sachin played, but it is a bit of a different game now. There’s different rules, for instance, around 50-over cricket, with less fielders outside the circle, two new balls, it makes it a lot easier now for batting than probably ever before,” Ricky Ponting noted.

“There’s no doubt that the bats have got better. Field restrictions and new balls is a big part of it as well. When Sachin was playing ODIs, the ball at the end of a 50-over game was very hard to see. It was very soft. It was very hard to hit, it reverse swung. You don’t see that at all in the modern 50-over game,” he opined.

“Virat’s got all that (time) ahead of him just yet. He’s an unbelievably good player, there’s no doubt about that. He’s got over 70-odd international hundreds now. Sachin made a 100 (centuries), didn’t he? Let’s wait until Virat’s career’s over and then I think it’ll be a much fairer comparison,” Ricky Ponting elaborated.

Even Virat Kohli recently dismissed all the talk about his comparisons with Sachin Tendulkar, saying unlike the latter, he was never a gifted cricketer.

Besides, he mentioned that in the cricketing analogy, only two players deserved to be named the Greatest of All-Time (GOAT) – Sachin Tendulkar and Viv Richards.