Alyssa Thomas delivered an impressive triple-double performance in the Phoenix Mercury's matchup against the Golden State Valkyries on Friday night.

In 27 minutes of action, Thomas put up a stat line of 13 points, 16 assists, 12 rebounds, and two blocks. She shot 5-of-9 from the field and 3-of-6 from the free-throw line.

It marked her 17th triple-double of the season, leading everyone in WNBA history throughout any regular season. Sabrina Ionescu trails her with four, while Caitlin Clark and Candace Parker have three in their respective seasons.

Not only that, but she also made franchise history with her active playmaking. With the 16 assists she dished out, she set a record for the most assists by a Mercury player in a single game.

How Alyssa Thomas, Mercury played against Valkyries

It's an incredible feat for Alyssa Thomas to achieve, showing off her talent as an all-around player. Her efforts also helped the Mercury beat the Valkyries 81-72 in a home win.

The game started out close as the Mercury led 17-15 after the first quarter before outscoring the Valkyries 24-16 in the second period. Phoenix led 67-54 going into the last 10 minutes, and despite Golden State's efforts to cut the deficit, the hosts held on to secure the victory.

Five players scored in double-digits on Phoenix's behalf, including Thomas. Monique Akoa Makani led the team in scoring with 18 points on 6-of-9 shooting from the field, including 4-of-6 from beyond the arc. DeWanna Bonner came next with 14 points and six rebounds, Satou Sabally had 12 points and five rebounds, while Kahleah Copper provided 12 points and four rebounds.

Phoenix improved to a 22-14 record on the season, holding the third spot in the Western Conference standings. They are 0.5 games behind the Las Vegas Aces and seven games behind the Minnesota Lynx.

The Mercury will prepare for their next matchup, being on the road. They face the Los Angeles Sparks on Aug. 26 at 10 p.m. ET.